Officials warn of COVID-19 spray scam

(CNS): Government officials are issuing an alert to the public that a group of scammers are conning their way into people’s homes under the guise of spraying the properties against the coronavirus. The con artists claim to be working for government, but this is a scam which reportedly began in Prospect on Thursday, according to unverified reports that were passed to the media by Government Information Services.

Although very few details of this alleged con have been released, officials said it was important at the current time to clamp down on any attempts by people trying to take advantage of this uncertain period and people’s vulnerability.

“In instances such as this, we would also encourage the public to verify propositions claiming to be related to coronavirus through a second source. If it doesn’t sound right or they haven’t heard about it before from a reliable source, they should contact either the Flu Hotline (1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077) for medical advice or the NEOC Hotline (1-800-534-6555) for non-medical advice.

In this instance, it is also prudent for people to contact the police or call 911.

CNS has contacted the RCIPS to see if they have begun an investigation and to check for more details, such as descriptions of the scammers. While the motivation of the scammers has not been made clear, it appears to be an effort to either solicit cash for the spraying or to gain entry to the homes.