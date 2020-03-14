COVID-19 patient dies at Health City
(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands has confirmed that the patient being treated there for cardiac problems who had also contracted the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, 14 March. The 68-year-old man who was a visitor to Cayman, having arrived ill on a cruise ship, is the country’s first victim of this pandemic. He had been treated in isolation at the HCCI’s Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU).
The patient was admitted to Health City in critical condition for urgent cardiac treatment on 29 February after having two cardiac arrests on the way to the Cayman Islands and was resuscitated. He also had a prior medical history of cardiac issues. On arrival in George Town, he was rushed by ambulance to Health City.
He underwent cardiac treatment and began his recovery with no COVID-19 symptoms. After six days of his primary treatment, he developed a dry cough. Although he had no other coronavirus symptoms, such as other flu-like complaints or a fever, based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, a sample was taken and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing on Monday, 9 March.
The sample came back as positive on Thursday, 12 March, according to HCCI Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil. “We extend our sincere condolences to this patient’s family. Despite best efforts, he passed away this morning. His passing seems to fit the profile of COVID-19 in that elderly patients with underlying health issues are most likely to succumb to the virus,” he added.
Dr Chattuparambil explained that the patient’s wife remains in quarantine and has been tested. Her test results should be received in the next two to three days. She was informed of her husband’s death by phone in order to preserve quarantine.
“We would like to assure the public that all necessary precautions to contain the virus have been put in place within our facility,” he added.
“The patient’s death does not increase the risk to the general public in any way,” Dr Chattuparambil said. “He was an older patient with pre-existing health issues who would be more greatly impacted by the disease than the vast majority of people. We continue to urge everyone to follow standard precautionary measures against contracting the virus, including regular hand-washing and practicing good respiratory hygiene,” he said.
The hospital has also quarantined staff members and their families who would be at direct risk. These individuals have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, with results to be received shortly. HCCI remains closed to new patients for the next two weeks as a virus containment measure.
Dr Chattuparambil said Health City is working closely with Cayman Islands Government health officials on daily updates regarding the local COVID-19 situation and will issue further updates as soon as any new information is available. He advised the public to continue to take all necessary precautions against contracting the coronavirus.
WHO states that illness due to COVID-19 infection is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, but it can cause serious illness, and about one in five people who catch it need hospital care. But the risk can be reduced by implementing personal protective measures, such as frequent hand washing, covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory illnesses and avoiding large social gatherings.
Members of the public with flu-like symptoms who feel there is a risk they may have the disease are urged to contact the HSA at flu@hsa.ky or via the flu hotline 1-800-534-8600.
For more information about minimising risk, visit the HSA website here. (Mobiles users visit the HSA website here.)
Category: Health, health and safety
It’s here.
I’m very disappointed that Health City has decided that closing the Hospital is the best course of action. If I were to catch this virus it would have been the first place I would want to go. Now there is one less option.
This is very unfortunate, he was recovering from heart surgery and was very vulnerable only to succumb to this awful virus.
My deepest condolences to his family.
Very sad. RIP. On another note, with 1 case and one death does that make us the only place in the world with 100% death rate?? Yikes!!!
May he RIP. What cruise line did he arrive from?
All those blaming the government or this poor man or anyone else, you really need to stop. The virus was coming here regardless, and it probably was here already.
As to the government, what they announced yesterday must have been incredibly hard to commit to, and good for them for at the very least attempting an effort to help us. At the end of the day, this virus will travel all over the country and infect many of us. The Government are clearly concerned that should high volumes of the vulnerable become ill with this virus at the same time, we may not be able to help them – as has happened in Italy and now Spain.
Stop blaming people. Be smart. Wash your hands. Help others. Dont go to the hospital with your toothache in the next few weeks, they’re going to be busy elsewhere.
and may this poor man’s family find some peace at some time, my gosh, his wife was in isolation and couldn’t be with him. its utterly heartbreaking. As a community, i wish we could all go the hospital and give her a hug. we can’t. But we should want to, and not want to spend our days blaming people for any of this now and for what’s to come.
Stay safe, and love your neighbor. and thank the lord for netflix.
Condolences to this man’s family. I’m so sorry this happened to him. I hope we are putting a quarantine requirement on all persons arriving to Cayman. If persons cannot self-quarantine for 14 days, they should not be admitted into the country.
How do we get his body home with the travel ban in place?
“We would like to assure the public that all necessary precautions to contain the virus have been put in place within our facility,” he added.
Look! They make joke again. I laugh.
Worth repeating that this man was admitted over 2 weeks ago, and obviously was in critical condition for some time. Further misrepresentation from this regime at the worst possible time.
Rest in peace, Sir. I pray for strength for his wife and family at this difficult time.
How very sad for his family, especially his poor wife unable to be with him and being told the news by phone. My thoughts are with her
Condolences to his family.
Very sad…
May he rest in peace now. Spare a thought for this man in a foreign country and no family around him when he died.
I will second that.
9.10am Very sad, but the reality is that even in your own country you will die alone in isolation.
Were there any cases or suspected cases of corona virus on his ship when he was taken off in GT?, if so he should have been medivacked direct to Miami and not admitted to a local hospital.
This incident has now caused us endless grief so hopefully lessons will be learned.
I am so saddened. May his wife get the strength to see her through this difficult time. God bless