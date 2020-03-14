COVID-19 patient dies at Health City

Health City Cayman Islands

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands has confirmed that the patient being treated there for cardiac problems who had also contracted the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, 14 March. The 68-year-old man who was a visitor to Cayman, having arrived ill on a cruise ship, is the country’s first victim of this pandemic. He had been treated in isolation at the HCCI’s Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU).

The patient was admitted to Health City in critical condition for urgent cardiac treatment on 29 February after having two cardiac arrests on the way to the Cayman Islands and was resuscitated. He also had a prior medical history of cardiac issues. On arrival in George Town, he was rushed by ambulance to Health City.

He underwent cardiac treatment and began his recovery with no COVID-19 symptoms. After six days of his primary treatment, he developed a dry cough. Although he had no other coronavirus symptoms, such as other flu-like complaints or a fever, based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, a sample was taken and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing on Monday, 9 March.

The sample came back as positive on Thursday, 12 March, according to HCCI Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil. “We extend our sincere condolences to this patient’s family. Despite best efforts, he passed away this morning. His passing seems to fit the profile of COVID-19 in that elderly patients with underlying health issues are most likely to succumb to the virus,” he added.

Dr Chattuparambil explained that the patient’s wife remains in quarantine and has been tested. Her test results should be received in the next two to three days. She was informed of her husband’s death by phone in order to preserve quarantine.

“We would like to assure the public that all necessary precautions to contain the virus have been put in place within our facility,” he added.

“The patient’s death does not increase the risk to the general public in any way,” Dr Chattuparambil said. “He was an older patient with pre-existing health issues who would be more greatly impacted by the disease than the vast majority of people. We continue to urge everyone to follow standard precautionary measures against contracting the virus, including regular hand-washing and practicing good respiratory hygiene,” he said.

The hospital has also quarantined staff members and their families who would be at direct risk. These individuals have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, with results to be received shortly. HCCI remains closed to new patients for the next two weeks as a virus containment measure.

Dr Chattuparambil said Health City is working closely with Cayman Islands Government health officials on daily updates regarding the local COVID-19 situation and will issue further updates as soon as any new information is available. He advised the public to continue to take all necessary precautions against contracting the coronavirus.

WHO states that illness due to COVID-19 infection is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, but it can cause serious illness, and about one in five people who catch it need hospital care. But the risk can be reduced by implementing personal protective measures, such as frequent hand washing, covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory illnesses and avoiding large social gatherings.