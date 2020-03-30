Courts juggle justice in face of virus

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Court officials are doing their best to keep the administration of justice moving forward while attempting to limit the potential exposure to the coronavirus for judges, staff, lawyers, police officers, defendants, clients and others who support the system. All jury trials have been cancelled in the short-term but the Grand Court is still hearing some cases. However, the Summary Court has largely been adjourned en masse until later in April, though it is utilizing technology for critical hearings.

Ensuring that people in jail on remand are not held for long periods without a conviction remains an important human rights issue, regardless of the pandemic.

Adding to the need to release remand prisoners when safe to do so is an overcrowded jail, which presents significant problems for the authorities as they try to maintain the protocols required to keep inmates and staff safe from coronavirus, as well as protecting the wider community. As a result, bail hearings are being conducted via Zoom video conferencing at the detention centre.

The courts are also urging those with fines and traffic tickets to pay online, thus avoiding the need for anyone to go to the courts in both the short- and long-term to deal with outstanding payments.

In a press release from the chief justice’s office, court officials said that the objective is to administer essential areas of justice while minimising the risk to public. Services continue through various means, such as phone, email, online and other technology platforms. All Court Divisions have also established their own telephone and email help desks to allow court users to maintain daily contact.

At this point, the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal spring session is still scheduled to open at the end of April, with the appeal justices planning to convene via Zoom.