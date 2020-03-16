Coronavirus and our financial health
(CNS): The coronavirus outbreak has thrown the Cayman Islands, like the rest of the world, into two emergencies: health and the economy. The ramifications for the health of the public and the health services are discussed on the many articles on the issue. On this thread, we invite readers to explain how the current health emergency has already affected your pocketbook or your business, how you think you will be affected financially in the short- and long-term.
Are you worried about losing your job or your business, not being able to pay your mortgage, taking time off work to look after children out of school, or not having sufficient health insurance coverage?
What is Cayman’s short- and long-term economic outlook? What can be done to mitigate the economic consequences of this public health crisis?
There is a lot of fear in the community right now over and above the immediate concerns over contracting COVID-19. Here is an opportunity to discuss the problems people are facing, how individuals can help themselves, what the community can do, and how our district MLAs, business and community leaders, and the government can help.
This 50 person ban is a sham. To impose something like this, you would need to do it across the board. Not allowing 50 people to gather at an outdoor bar but still allowing the same 50 people to be in line at a grocery store is just specious reasoning. I didn’t see the scientific data showing that 49 people together in a room are immune to the virus. It is a known fact that government can not keep you safe from anything. If you feel you need to self quarantine than it should be your right to do so…and if you feel you should want to celebrate a birthday with 51 friends who all know the risk but still wish to do so than that should not be punishable by imprisonment where you will be locked in a building with 50 other people.
Business Interruption Insurance policies were narrowed and focused after recent series of costly hurricanes. Some of those policies expressly limit claims due to virus or contagion. The business claimants would have to demonstrate physical damage resulting from a covered peril. That means that even responsible businesses owners, that might well intend to retain staff and supplies, may not be able to do so without customer revenue for protracted periods. Short of a massive social payout from a (broke) profligate government, the other way the public/client support can materialize is via online “gift cards”, to keep the lights on and staff employed. We don’t want to add looting and burgling to our social ill lists right now.
Big companies will get billions of support while they have sufficient reserves.
The poor guy that cleans your yard and picks up the garbage, the lady that cleans your toilet for nothing an hour, these are the ones that will suffer financially.
Insurance companies will be baled out and use this virus to increase their profits by raising the premiums again.
In the end it is always the same story. Wealth will increase to to those who have it at the expense of the ones that don’t.
Many insurance policies expressly restrict cover from viruses – it would wipe out the entire industry, and all the re-insurers. Here’s were we see which of our very rich will dip into their pockets to keep the lights on while retaining as much civility as might be possible.