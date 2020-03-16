Coronavirus and our financial health

(CNS): The coronavirus outbreak has thrown the Cayman Islands, like the rest of the world, into two emergencies: health and the economy. The ramifications for the health of the public and the health services are discussed on the many articles on the issue. On this thread, we invite readers to explain how the current health emergency has already affected your pocketbook or your business, how you think you will be affected financially in the short- and long-term.

Are you worried about losing your job or your business, not being able to pay your mortgage, taking time off work to look after children out of school, or not having sufficient health insurance coverage?

What is Cayman’s short- and long-term economic outlook? What can be done to mitigate the economic consequences of this public health crisis?

There is a lot of fear in the community right now over and above the immediate concerns over contracting COVID-19. Here is an opportunity to discuss the problems people are facing, how individuals can help themselves, what the community can do, and how our district MLAs, business and community leaders, and the government can help.