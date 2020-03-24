Cops hunt for suspect burglar

24/03/2020
Cayman News Service
Manuel Carter-Ramirez

(CNS): Police are appealing to the public to help track down Manuel Carter-Ramirez (40), who is wanted in connection with a spate of burglaries in West Bay between 16 and 19 March. Officers warned he is known to be violent so the public should not confront him. Carter-Ramirez is about 140lbs, between 5’5″ and 5’7″ with a light brown complexion. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately with the location and time of the sighting.

People can also call Crime Stoppers free of charge at 800-8477 to remain anonymous, or online here.

