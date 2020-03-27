CoP: Cayman complying with curfew

Sunset Thursday night from the RCIPS chopper

(CNS): Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said that, on the whole, the community is being compliant with the curfew and crime is also stable across the Cayman Islands with no spikes. Police are out in large numbers, making for high visibility, including support from the RCIPS helicopter. There were two burglaries on Wednesday night but no other serious crimes.

Byrne said that over the first 15 hours of the current curfew, 85 vehicles had been stopped. Sixteen people were in breach of the curfew, most of whom were talked to by officers, who explained the curfew restrictions and warned they could be prosecuted. However, only two were arrested because they had committed other offences.

The commissioner said that the police were operating from a “stable platform” and managing the curfew without any significant problems. So far, they have encountered very little resistance.

However, several pictures were posted on social media on Thursday capturing early morning exercisers, paddle boarders and swimmers outside and apparently breaching curfew. Commissioner Byrne has not yet said how his officers will be tackling those issues but has urged everyone in Cayman to call 911 if they see anyone breaching curfew.

The RCIPS Air Operations Unit crew on X-Ray One, posted on Twitter that the police helicopter had flown multiple support missions since the curfew began, and urged the community to keep supporting the stay at home directives.