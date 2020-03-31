Compass lays off over a dozen workers

(CNS): Cayman’s only daily newspaper has laid off more than a dozen employees across the business, officials from the Cayman Compass said Monday. The layoffs include Caymanians as well as work permit holders, but the management declined to outline the ratio of workers. “We are all simply human,” the publisher told CNS.

In a press release, the Compass outlined the problems it is facing, exacerbated by the economic impact of the current coronavirus lockdown, especially on the print edition.

Like all news organisations the world over, it is struggling to remain viable in a social media world, which has upended the way many people receive and consume news. However, the paper has suffered even more during this lockdown as it has lost the cash stream from recruitment advertisements, which is mandated in law and has secured a reliable revenue source for the paper for years.

The Cayman Islands Government (CIG) had announced plans to remove the legal requirement that all employers must advertise job vacancies in print news before they can apply for a work permit, as it moved to focusing on the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) portal. But it has not yet removed that element of the immigration law.

However, the lockdown on business, which has stopped recruitment for an indefinite period, has killed that cash source, albeit temporarily.

It is still not clear who the real owners of the Compass are. While lawyer James Bergstrom was said to have acquired the paper and publishing house from the previous owners, David and Vickie Legge, just over one year ago, many in the community were never convinced that the Legges were the only, or even the actual, beneficial owners.

The paper has always maintained that it is independent and not influenced by any specific power source, though it has generally been seen as very close to and reflective of the government of the day, and even recently announced a collaboration with the CIG regarding video news.

But regardless of where its revenue has come from in the past, it is now tightening its belt, including making staff redundant. Responding to a CNS enquiry about the layoff details, Compass publisher Kathleen Capetta said the cuts were across the board and affected the entire workforce.

“The impact of these cuts on the individuals who lost their jobs is the same no matter what their immigration status is, and I urge the public to understand that today in this battle against the coronavirus and its economic turmoil here in Cayman we are all simply human,” she said.

“We are in this together on this island no matter what your passport says. Over the past 18 months we have made a great effort to make the Cayman Compass staff more reflective of the demographics of our community. To that end, there are more than twice the number of Caymanians on staff than work permit holders, many in senior leadership positions. Today’s cuts affected more than a dozen people, many of whom are Caymanian, all of whom are talented, wonderful people. We will not be sharing specific numbers as all employee matters are confidential,” she added.

In a release about the paper’s financial struggles, officials confirmed that it will only print the paper on Fridays and focus on the website and social media.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put our media business into life or death territory,” said Capetta. “Our choice is to change drastically or to close our doors. It is both costly and labour-intensive to deliver quality, unbiased and accurate journalism to a community every day.”

Meanwhile, the publisher said, the commercial printing arm of the company remains operational as well as a custom publishing and marketing division. It will also continue to publish some of its magazines.

The financial struggle for the paper to stay afloat follows the demise of Cayman’s only independent TV news channel, Cayman 27, which closed as a result of demands from OfReg for unsustainable fees. It was also a victim of the regulator’s failure to enforce the law regarding all cable companies’ requirement to produce and provide local content in order to maintain their licence.

While the Compass has its own unique financial battles to consider, independent reliable mainstream media is losing the battle around the world.

Social media has facilitated the spread of propaganda and fake news, which means that reputable journalism, which requires time-consuming fact checking, is losing ground to anecdotes, conspiracy theories and self-enforcing bubbles of opinion and misinformation.