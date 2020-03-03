Clarity needed on who runs the court, says DG

Grand Court Opening 2020

(CNS): Questions about the efficiency of the Cayman Islands court system that were raised in a report by the auditor general were the focus of a Public Accounts Committee hearing Monday, when the deputy governor revealed that, when it comes to the administration, who runs what is not entirely clear. Franz Manderson said that while the chief justice is in charge of the justice system, there are management areas where, constitutionally, the role of civil service managers and the top judge are not well defined, leaving questions about who has the final say.

The deputy governor explained that the Constitution states that the chief justice is responsible for the justice system and the “management of all matters” relating to the delivery of justice. But, he said, the civil service is responsible for the administrative support and this gave rise to questions that he was not sure he could always answer in relation to expenditure.

He told the committee, by way of example, that if the chief justice said he needed six new court rooms but the chief officer there said no, you can only have five due to value for money or issues of efficiency, Manderson said he was not sure “who has the final say” over that type of question. This, he said, was due to the constitutional position versus the civil service’s responsibility for spending public cash wisely.

“It is something we need to have a clear look at,” the deputy governor told PAC, as he answered questions about the many challenges that the courts face.

Creating efficiencies in the court is exceptionally challenging, given the many issues that feed into the criminal justice system. The courts see many different government agencies converge, from the police to community rehabilitation, all of which bring their own administrative problems and inefficiencies.

The courts are also plagued by their own unique problems, such as a chronic lack of local criminal defence attorneys both willing and capable of doing legal aid work and the excessive amount of minor traffic tickets that come to court because the police have not introduced an administrative on-the-spot system for infractions like using a phone while driving, speeding or not wearing a seat belt.

Since the auditor general published her court audit, which focused on the plans for a new courthouse as well as general efficiency and value for public money, PAC has interviewed a number of witnesses. It has become increasingly apparent that there are major gaps in the administration of justice when is come to coordinating all of the different elements that can contribute to the courts running smoothly or going off the rails.

The chief justice has been making the case for a new court for years, given the significant challenges presented by the lack of court space. In 2018 government made the decision to buy the former Scotiabank building, which is next to the existing courthouse and seems to make practical sense. But the PAC was recently told by the procurement office, yet another player in the complex web of public departments involved in the courts, that an outline business case for this project had still not been completed, even though the building had already been purchased.

During this year’s official grand court opening, Chief Justice Anthony Smellie blamed red-tape for the delay on converting the building to provide at least space for the Court of Appeal.

Following the PAC hearings relating to the courthouse project and the overall efficiency of the administrative side of the delivery of justice, which revealed the unique challenges the courts face, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller said that a key part of the committee’s report would be recommendations for the need for clarity on who is ultimately responsible for spending decisions and the need for the creation of a central point where the myriad agencies feeding into the courts are properly coordinated.