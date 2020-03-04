Civil service pay-offs still causing audit concerns

(CNS): Government’s efforts to keep a lid on the details of the pay-offs it has made, and continues to make, to senior civil servants who have left the public sector under questionable circumstances are still raising issues for the Office of the Auditor General. In her latest report looking at government finances, Auditor General Sue Winspear said that in 2017 the government did not properly report manage pay-offs in accordance with international accounting standards.

Although government avoided a qualified opinion in any ministry or public authority over the issue in this year’s audits, in 2017 both the Ministry of Community Affairs and the Ministry of Immigration failed to state in their financial statements two major pay-offs to senior civil servants who were paid off from their jobs.

In the report, the auditors state that compliance with international accounting practices requires that material payments made to staff due to termination or severance, regardless of non-disclosure settlements, must still be reported in the relevant public authority or ministry’s accounts.

Winspear told CNS that ministries do not have to disclose the identity of the individuals or details of the pay-offs but the amount has to be disclosed, hence the two qualified opinions last year.

Her office remains concerned that this situation may occur again, but the auditors are keen to ensure that government understands its obligation to disclose what are often hundreds of thousands of dollars, as these are public entities spending public money to settle the departures of senior public servants.

CNS understands that the missing records of these payments relate to the closed-door deals that were stuck with the former community affairs ministry’s chief officer, Dorine Whittaker, and the former chief immigration officer, Linda Evans.

Winspear is not the first auditor to note the issue of government’s efforts to keep a lid on such deals and the cash payments in particular. Both of the previous auditor generals have warned government about non-disclosure deals.

While efforts to keep a lid on what are seen as the personal details of the deals may be understandable, auditors have been persistent in their warnings to the government that the amounts must be disclosed in the accounts. Ministries do not have the authority to simply not disclose those payments.

As work begins on the 2019 audit, it is likely that the question of payoffs could arise again. It is understood the payment to the former director of the Department of Environmental Health, Roydell Carter, who was on some form of mystery leave from his job for over ten months before government admitted he had been retired, should be included in the 2019 accounts.

The ombudsman upheld the government’s refusal to release the details of the secret deal cut with the one-time DEH boss in response to a freedom of information request. But Sandy Hermistone also warned government that it should not be using non-disclosure contracts to avoid its responsibility to be transparent about public cash.