Civil service locks down, goes remote

Government Administration Building, George Town

(CNS): All but essential workers in the public sector are now observing the ‘shelter in place’ directive, with most offices closed to the public and civil servants working from home where possible. On Wednesday, phones were still being manned and online services being provided remotely, as the government continued its battle with the private sector to follow suit and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The public is urged to visit government websites, such as WORC and the DVDL, email or call government departments in order to access the services they need. With government reducing the public gathering limit to just two people and hoping to get all but the most essential businesses and services to shut, the public sector is leading the charge.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson sent a memo to all civil servants on Tuesday directing the government’s workforce to remain at home Wednesday and work remotely until 6 April unless they worked in one of the designated essential areas.

The memo details all of these departments and also advised workers who cannot work remotely and are not essential to speak to their supervisors about their availability to be deployed to other areas of the public sector to help plug gaps in capacity, given the current circumstances.

Government has already imposed a curfew to ensure that everyone remains in their homes from 7pm in the evenings to 5am in the morning. But the goal now is to ensure that as many people as possible across the country remain in their homes in an effort to prevent those who are infected but are unaware of it from spreading the virus. Health experts predict that every person carrying this novel coronavirus can infect at least two other people.

Locking down the community will help prevent transmission and allow the virus to work itself through our community while limiting the numbers that are likely to contract the virus, get sick or need hospital treatment, reducing the strain on the Health Services Authority and the number of lives that could be lost.

Statistics from epidemiologists and global health agencies suggest that as much as 60% of people in a given community where the virus has taken hold will be infected. Around 20% of those will get sick and up to 6% needing hospitalization and ventilators to help them breathe.

Mortality rates vary greatly around the world because of a number of variables, such as the age of populations and their state of health. In Italy, which has a elderly population, more than 7% of those infected are dying, but in China, where the pandemic began and where well over 80,000 people were infected, the death rate has averaged out at around 2.3%.

This is very much higher that the average annual mortality rate for flu epidemics, which, coupled with the contagious nature of this particular virus, makes the pandemic so dangerous.

Given that Cayman’s elderly folk make up a significant percentage of the local population, without a lockdown the jurisdiction is at risk of seeing hundreds of deaths.

Speaking at Tuesday afternoon’s press briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin estimated that Cayman’s population has recently fallen from a high of more than 70,000 before the pandemic struck to around 64,000 now, but it may well be a little less. But based on that figure, according to calculations based on WHO patterns regarding the behaviour of the virus, without concerted action to keep people at home, more than 800 people could die here as a result of COVID-19.