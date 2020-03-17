CIG makes progress on economic safety nets

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has managed to secure commitments from local banks and utility companies for some economic safety nets for those in need, as measures taken to protect the community from COVID-19 hit the bottom line. The Cayman Islands Bankers Association has agreed to offer loan holidays or payment waivers on a case by case basis if customers contact their banks directly in the coming days to talk about their circumstances, and ensure that people will not lose their homes.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority, CUC and several telecoms companies have committed to ensuring that no one will have their utilities cut over the next 90 days. Customers in difficulty who cannot pay their bills are asked to contact the utility companies directly via phone or email to arrange the credit they need.

But government has said that it will be doing a lot more to help Caymanians who will be suffering as a result of Cayman’s lockdown, especially the tourism sector, and the knock-on economic effects of the measures taken to protect the people’s health.

Speaking today at what is now expected to be a daily press briefing, which is being streamed on the government’s YouTube channel and on social media, Premier Alden McLaughlin said government has been focusing on the impact of the pandemic for weeks and no rash decisions were being taken.

“Our health professionals have also been focusing on this. And we will continue to focus and take the best advice available and to then make the decisions that we believe are in the best interest of all of the community,” he said.

Following his announcement that the airports here would be closed to international traffic from Sunday, he said that government has also held numerous meetings with key segments of the economy and more are planned to strategise about how best to get through the impact of the pandemic.

“These include the banks, water companies, telecoms companies, Caribbean Utilities, the Chamber of Commerce, the supermarkets and main food and goods importers, the financial services sector, the tourism sector, and doctors representing the Cayman Islands Medical and Dental Society,” McLaughlin said, adding that the conversations have been encouraging.

“I am satisfied that everyone is taking this threat seriously and everyone supported the measures being taken by government,” he said, noting that the business community is doing what it can to protect staff and keep businesses running. McLaughlin said it was important to maintain the services that a modern society requires.

He also said there was a willingness to assist people who will be hit hard by the economic reality that the country faces.

“The ban on cruise ships automatically means that several thousand people working in this industry will be impacted,” he stated. “In discussions with the banks, they have all agreed to work individually with clients with mortgages and loans who are impacted during this period. Also, all of the water, electricity and telecoms companies gave assurances that they would not disconnect customers. They also committed to working individually with customers who are having difficulty making their payments.”

Pointing to the need for the community to continue coming together, he said other measures were being worked on to help keep people employed and “to keep food on the table, especially those in the tourism sector that is being hit hard”. With the tourism sector down but not out, the premier said the country will work through this and rebuild once the worst is over.

In the interim, he accepted that there would be some serious challenges. Those living in costly rental accommodation will be struggling but that is not an easy problem to resolve. He pointed out that there are hundreds of landlords in Cayman but there is no one association that government can talk to and no rent control measures that would help it direct measures to assist tenants. But government he said was well aware of the challenges for Caymanian renters and said Cabinet was still grappling with what could be done to assist.

He said that the Needs Assessment Unit would be playing a part in generally supporting those who are really struggling and that government was hoping to speak about welfare support measures on Tuesday.

In the meantime, he reassured the community that the financial services sector was still up and running and playing its part. “In our meeting with financial services, it was good to hear that they, too, supported the measures we are taking and were themselves taking precautions to ensure the strength of the business here continues,” McLaughlin stated.

The financial offshore sector’s continued ability to function will be critical to keeping Cayman’s economy afloat. “They also have robust business continuity plans to ensure that clients can be served,” he said.

McLaughlin said that despite the challenging times, the sound financial management of government finances over the last administration has placed the public coffers in a position to ride this out.

“We also have a strong and professional medical system, private and public, who are committed to helping keep us safe. As you would have heard there are no concerns regarding supplies of foodstuff and goods coming in,” he said, and urged people not to panic buy.

The premier also stressed over and over again the need to keep the elderly members of the community protected. He pointed out that young healthy people who are infected will recover, even if they get sick. But those who are infected but not particularly ill pose a very serious risk to the older folk. He urged people to be considerate and ensure that they follow protocols and ensure that they do everything they can not to infect others.

He said that overall, most Caymanians were doing what they could to follow the measures imposed by government and were being considerate towards each other in an effort to keep the virus at bay.

Since the press briefing, the Department of Children and Family Services has announced that it has suspended all social visits until further notice to the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre on Cayman Brac, the Golden Age Home and Maple House in Grand Cayman to protect the vulnerable. The DCFS said it was exploring alternative methods for families to maintain contact.

CNS has not received any notifications from the Pines Retirement home regarding visitor there.