CIG grapples with global COVID-19 outbreak

National Hazard Management Council Meeting

(CNS); In response to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has now infected more than 90,000 people in 73 countries and territories and killed more than 3,000, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has announced “the partial activation” of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC). A flu hotline will be set up for anyone worried that they have the virus and more travel restrictions may be implemented, authorities said.

The announcement follows news of some issue over local policy regarding COVID-19 with Carnival Cruises, which resulted in two of its ships being diverted this week but has not been explained by the Cayman Islands government.

In a release from Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), Manderson stressed that there are currently no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus in the Cayman Islands, but he said it was appropriate to continue to anticipate the threat and plan accordingly.

Manderson made the announcement at a meeting of the National Hazard Management Council (NHMC), of which he is chairman, following discussions with Cabinet.

The deputy governor said that government continues to work diligently to keep the virus from arriving in the Cayman Islands, but the NEOC activation brings together key stakeholders to consider likely impacts if a case of COVID-19 was confirmed, and to find ways of limiting the effects on the economy and, most importantly, on the health and well-being of local residents.

Health Services Authority CEO Lizzette Yearwood said the HSA was taking steps to improve testing, screening and monitoring for the virus. She said a flu hotline will be set up for anyone who has concerns or is exhibiting symptoms.

Additionally, travel restrictions to and from certain countries may increase in response to the evolving threat, the release stated.

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman explained that her department, the Governor’s Office and the HSA are working closely with regional partners, including the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

She said that a team from Public Health England is currently here in the Cayman Islands working and supporting the Cayman government with the COVID-19 threat.

Meanwhile, Health City Cayman Islands has stated that there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility. The hospital in East End issued the statement, it said, in response to rumours circulating in the local community, which Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil said are completely untrue and unsubstantiated.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and public health officials regarding the potential arrival of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Cayman Islands, and would not accept any suspected cases without prior discussion with government officials. We take infection control very seriously at Health City Cayman Islands, and our standard protocols guard against the spread of any bacterial or viral infection within our hospital.”