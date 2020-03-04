CIG denies clash with Carnival, as ships bypass Cayman
(CNS): The Ministry of Tourism has offered no explanation as to why two Carnival ships bumped Grand Cayman off their itineraries this week. The Carnival Freedom, which carries around 3,000 passenger, was scheduled to arrive Thursday and the Carnival Horizon, which carries 4,000 passengers, should be calling today, Wednesday, but instead have been diverted to other ports of call.
Local and international media have reported on the fact that Carnival, one of the two cruise lines partnering in the government’s cruise port project, has rerouted these two ships from both the Cayman Islands and Jamaica this week. Carnival also threatened to divert the Carnival Paradise, which was scheduled to arrive Tuesday, away from Cayman, but then reverted to its published itinerary after the apparent intervention of Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell.
On Tuesday afternoon, the ministry issued a statement saying that “there is no truth to reports circulating in the media that Carnival Cruise lines have dropped the Cayman Islands from its Western Caribbean itinerary”, although the question that remains open is not about a blanket dropping of Grand Cayman but about why the two ships were diverted this week.
The change in the itineraries followed the disruption of a ship’s schedule last week, when Cayman and Jamaica both turned away the MSC Meraviglia, which had around 4,500 passengers, even though it turned out that the sick crew member on board did not have coronavirus, as feared, but was ill with influenza. The ship travelled on to Cozumel, Mexico, where it was allowed to dock after health officials there found no evidence that any of the passengers or crew members had coronavirus.
Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton told The Gleaner that the ship had been denied landing because it did not report that they had health concerns on board, as required by law. Tufton said the Jamaican government was unwilling to exercise the flexibility demanded by Carnival.
He told the Gleaner, “Our position is that we can’t give those guarantees because there are certain procedures that are required for them to file, prior to the ship landing or within a certain time, and we require those as a matter of our protocols. They are now saying that we don’t have any protocols and they can’t come to Jamaica, so they are bypassing Jamaica, and I think they may be doing it to St Lucia, too.”
Carnival sent a letter to the passengers of the Carnival Freedom and the Carnival Horizon to explain the change in itinerary, which suggested that the problem surrounded the policies of Jamaica and Cayman.
It read: “We are implementing some itinerary changes on voyages scheduled to call on Grand Cayman and Jamaica this week. A number of Caribbean destinations continue to work through their policies with regards to cruise ship visits. And while we are following all US CDC and World Health Organization screening protocols and guidelines, we want to avoid any possibility of a visit to a destination where there is uncertainty or we risk being turned away.
“To be clear, there is no health situation on board to trigger this concern, but we are making this change to avoid even the possibility of a disruption. We understand some guests will be disappointed and trust they will understand that this decision is being made to protect their vacation and maximize their experience with us.”
In its statement yesterday, the ministry said it “continues to work collaboratively with cruise line partners and are adhering to established medical protocols with respect to the docking of cruise ships and landing of cruise ship passengers”.
Acting Port Director Joey Woods was adamant that there was “no disagreement whatsoever between” the Cayman Islands and Carnival. He told CNS that “the cruise lines have very stringent screening protocols in place in an effort to prevent the introduction or the spread of the virus onboard their vessels and Cayman has well established policies and requirements that have been tweaked to prevent and minimize our risk of exposure.
“We are all working in close collaboration with each other and perhaps itineraries of some ships have been adjusted, not because there are any passengers with the virus or infectious illnesses onboard, but simply because they may be unable to meet Cayman’s requirements for those particular calls.”
Woods added, “I reiterate that we have good collaboration between ourselves, Public Health, CBC and the cruise lines and their local agent. There is nothing to fear and panic about. We are all working closely to achieve the same objective.”
In the release from the ministry, Kirkconnell stated that they were taking very seriously the potential threat posed by the coronavirus. He said, “We are proactively working with industry partners and stakeholders to ensure compliance with the extensive protections put in place by the Ministry of Health to safeguard public health and protect the points of entry into our Islands.
“At the regional level, the Cayman Islands have also participated in discussions with CARICOM leaders and representatives from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) to co-operatively establish and implement minimum standards and protocols to help protect the Caribbean community from the coronavirus.”
However, the ministry made no mention about why the Carnival ships are not here this week or what compromises or agreements will have to be made by either party in order to secure future visits.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
The real problem now is that RCCL & Carnival probably have more leverage over Aldart & Mo$e$ than if the port was built by way of obligation in making amends for failing to pull off a plan they probably guaranteed. This is the inevitable compromise when politicians fast track an agenda for corporate favour rather than serving the greater interests voiced by the people.
Listen. This all stem from an incident last month. They are claiming that Jamaica and Grand Cayman authorities had turned their ship away after a crew member tested positive for the flu. In their words against the Cayman Islands border control, they purport we turned them away, “without even reviewing the ship’s medical records.” They further complained, “in both instances, the ship was effectively turned away simply based of fears.”
I guess they loss money from the 6000 passengers seeking refunds. But what are we suppose to do ???? 🤷🏾♂️ The last thing we want is for this Corona virus to come here in Cayman. I think that is a JUSTIFIED “fear.” Don’t you think?
I bet the explanation is somewhere along the lines of, take your floating petri dish of pathogens and garbage elsewhere.
Late last year I sat upstairs at George Town Yacht Club, at what was advertised on Radio Cayman as an opportunity for the public to come out and hear the unbiased facts about the proposed cruise port directly from government officials, environmental “experts”, Verdant Isle reps and representatives from the cruise lines. When I arrived, PPM banners were on display and PPM MLAs were there and it appeared to me (though I can’t say for certain) that most in attendance were PPM supporters. I didn’t think that I would be arriving at a political rally, but nevertheless I wanted to hear the government’s side of the port argument, since they had not presented the public with any useful information to that date. So I decided to stay and hear them out. The cruise line reps, the Premier and the Verdant Isle rep all came to the podium and told those in attendance about the “close partnership” between the Cayman Islands’ government and cruise lines, and how the Cayman Islands were an integral part of the cruise line’s business. People in attendance were permitted to put questions to the panel (though our questions had to be handed in in writing and then pulled from a basket by Minister Connolly) and a lot of the questions were along the lines of “If we build the port and take on the massive debt to the Verdant and the cruise lines who would be financing the project, what if the cruise lines decide to reduce their number of visits, or simply stop coming to Cayman?”. We were given assurance up and down by both the cruise lines and Verdant Isle that Cayman was too important a destination and too much in demand by its customers for the cruise lines to simply decide not to come to Cayman, as and when they pleased. They gave us the impression that stopping in Cayman was market-driven, not cruise line-driven.
This week, Carnival decided not to stop in Cayman. This decision was not weather related. So if Carnival is guided by market demand, and Cayman was on the itinerary of those ships that did not stop, wasn’t the decision to bypass Cayman a decision made solely by Carnival? Clearly, the cruise lines can indeed decide not to stop in Cayman as and when they please, and thus the potential exists for the cruise lines to use this as leverage to dictate Cayman’s entire cruise industry.
This just highlighted the the bigger problem in the desire to build a bigger Port. Effectively the Cruise lines will call the shots, not the CIG.
clear as mud moses…..thanks.
yep…from the same cig fools that let an italian cruise ship disembark after being turned away from other other caribbean destinations….
cns: the bigger story is apparently cig says we have no suspected cases…but 4 people are in isolation or are being monitored!!!!
We have no cases because we have no testing kits…
No big loss as they carry the lowest onshore spenders.
caymankind.
Cayman and Jamaica needs to teach them a lesson, we are the 2 most popular countries in the Caribbean in this vicinity and we should put a ban on all carnival ships for 6 months. how can we sit and let a company bully a entire country! we cant be that weak and slave minded in 2020.
hahahahahaa go head and build a port and mash up our beautiful waters for these companies that don’t give a damn about anything but their profit
….and here my friends are our supposed partners. Carnival are the worst – although it’s not just this brand they own. The scum on board frequently leave their crap all over the beach and show no respect to the islands that they visit. Good riddance. Lets get rid of them all and re-focus Cayman’s tourist offering. Certain large families are like crack whores on the street that need to get away from their dealer (Carnival) to kick the addiction once and for all.
Without the beautiful islands in the Caribbean these cruise lines have nothing. I hope they remember that. Time to form a Caribbean alliance to demand more from Carnival and co.
Moses K will do whatever the cruise lines want and be supported by Cabinet because money is more imports at than what is best for the country and wellbeing.
This Govt represents the best interests of Royal and Carnival Cruise lines e.g. the port project and lack of transparency on all matters is evidence.
We have no problem with them not coming. We should not compromise the health of our residents for a few bucks. Let us err on the side of caution. We are a very small population in a small space and the possibility of the rapid spread of infection is that much greater. Carnival guests enjoy your other destinations.
MSC reports that Cayman Islands and Jamaica were aware that voluntarily quarantined crew member had tested negative to COVID-19 and refused them anyway. We will get sued. That bad policy, from Moses desk, spread like wildfire to all liners. My parents were on board a Regent ship with a full Eastern Caribbean itinerary, and they consequently diverted to Miami, canceled the cruise, and the rest of this season’s operations in the Caribbean. Way to go Unity team. This is the hazard of trusting rank amateurs without any common sense. Vote no. Get them all out.
Can we please continue to be without them?
They have the lowest socio-economic group on board of any cruise line regularly calling on. Cayman. They clutter up our infrastructure for less return than more upscale cruise lines, and appear to be intentionally acting with some bingo tics was against us because we made a difficult call to seek to protect the people of the Cayman Islands.
Let us stand up to them and be the mouse that roared! I can imagine no more positive headline for our stay over tourism product than “Cayman Stops Carnival to Provide a Better Environment for the Population and High End Tourism Product.”
It’s time that all of the Caribbean nations band together to take the power back from these greedy/bullying cruise lines. We need to protect our product, our hard working vendors and ourselves.
stakeholders!….zzzz
another nonsense cig update that leaves more questions than answers….
I think reason being is that Jamaica and Cayman refused entry to the MSC ship. There was no good reason because the virus was not confirmed. Are they refusing entry to airlines landing on these islands? Same should apply if that’s the case.