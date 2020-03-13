Cayman’s first COVID-19 case causes HCCI to close

Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI)

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands is closing down for two weeks because some of its staff who treated a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 are now feeling unwell. HCCI has said that for the next two weeks all medical and hospital staff that came into contact with this patient, as well as his wife, will be tested and quarantined.

In a release from the East End hospital this morning, HCCI Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil said that HCCI “is taking the extremely cautious measure of temporarily closing services and not accepting any new patients for approximately two weeks. This decision was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, the community and our staff.”

HCCI said that over 30 medical professionals and staff members who would have come into contact with the patient are being quarantined and tested for the virus. However, the number of staff members he came into contact with when he was first admitted was limited as he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, which is run according to strict infection control guidelines for patients who are critically ill.

Dr Chattuparambil assured the public that all necessary precautions to contain the virus had been put in place within the facility and they were working closely with the Ministry of Health and public health officials to contain the COVID-19 virus in the Cayman Islands.

Commenting on the quarantining of medical staff, he said, “We have made these difficult decisions to ensure that we stay true to our promise of health and safety to our patients and staff, as well as the surrounding community. Our team will be contacting patients with scheduled treatment and procedures to organise and ensure continuity of care.”

Explaining the sequence of events, HCCI said that the 68-year-old man who later became the Cayman Islands’ first COVID-19 case, embarked on his cruise on February 25 and arrived in the Cayman Islands on February 29.

He was admitted to Health City in critical condition for lifesaving cardiac treatment. On the way to the Cayman Islands the patient, who has a prior medical history of cardiac issues, had two cardiac arrests and was resuscitated.

On arrival in George Town, he was rushed by ambulance to Health City, where he underwent cardiac treatment, and began his recovery with no COVID-19 symptoms.

“After six days of his primary treatment, he developed a dry cough. Although he had no other COVID-19 symptoms, such as other flu-like complaints or a fever, based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, a sample was taken and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing,” HCCI said.

The sample was sent for testing on Monday, 9 March, and came back as positive on Thursday, 12 March.

Commenting on the situation HSA Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said “We must assume that staff and patients at Health City may have been exposed to COVID and in order to protect further spread, movements to and from the hospital need to stop straight away.”

Dr Lee urged members of the public who have symptoms of difficulty breathing, fever or cough, to isolate themselves and then to contact the flu hotline

Dr Chattuparambil urged the public to take all necessary precautions against contracting the coronavirus. The risk can be reduced by implementing personal protective measures, such as frequent hand washing, covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory illnesses and avoiding large social gatherings