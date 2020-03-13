Cayman’s first COVID-19 case causes HCCI to close
(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands is closing down for two weeks because some of its staff who treated a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 are now feeling unwell. HCCI has said that for the next two weeks all medical and hospital staff that came into contact with this patient, as well as his wife, will be tested and quarantined.
In a release from the East End hospital this morning, HCCI Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil said that HCCI “is taking the extremely cautious measure of temporarily closing services and not accepting any new patients for approximately two weeks. This decision was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, the community and our staff.”
HCCI said that over 30 medical professionals and staff members who would have come into contact with the patient are being quarantined and tested for the virus. However, the number of staff members he came into contact with when he was first admitted was limited as he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, which is run according to strict infection control guidelines for patients who are critically ill.
Dr Chattuparambil assured the public that all necessary precautions to contain the virus had been put in place within the facility and they were working closely with the Ministry of Health and public health officials to contain the COVID-19 virus in the Cayman Islands.
Commenting on the quarantining of medical staff, he said, “We have made these difficult decisions to ensure that we stay true to our promise of health and safety to our patients and staff, as well as the surrounding community. Our team will be contacting patients with scheduled treatment and procedures to organise and ensure continuity of care.”
Explaining the sequence of events, HCCI said that the 68-year-old man who later became the Cayman Islands’ first COVID-19 case, embarked on his cruise on February 25 and arrived in the Cayman Islands on February 29.
He was admitted to Health City in critical condition for lifesaving cardiac treatment. On the way to the Cayman Islands the patient, who has a prior medical history of cardiac issues, had two cardiac arrests and was resuscitated.
On arrival in George Town, he was rushed by ambulance to Health City, where he underwent cardiac treatment, and began his recovery with no COVID-19 symptoms.
“After six days of his primary treatment, he developed a dry cough. Although he had no other COVID-19 symptoms, such as other flu-like complaints or a fever, based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, a sample was taken and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing,” HCCI said.
The sample was sent for testing on Monday, 9 March, and came back as positive on Thursday, 12 March.
Commenting on the situation HSA Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said “We must assume that staff and patients at Health City may have been exposed to COVID and in order to protect further spread, movements to and from the hospital need to stop straight away.”
Dr Lee urged members of the public who have symptoms of difficulty breathing, fever or cough, to isolate themselves and then to contact the flu hotline
Dr Chattuparambil urged the public to take all necessary precautions against contracting the coronavirus. The risk can be reduced by implementing personal protective measures, such as frequent hand washing, covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory illnesses and avoiding large social gatherings
Members of the public with flu-like symptoms who feel there is a risk they may have the disease are urged to contact the HSA at flu@hsa.ky or via the flu hotline 1-800-534-8600.
For more information about minimising risk, visit the HSA website here. (Mobiles users visit the HSA website here.)
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
Are we going to close every hospital in which a COVID-19 patient has been treated and staff exposed? This seems a rather dangerous route to go down…
The six degrees of separation theory submits that any person on the planet can be connected to any other person on the planet through a chain of acquaintances that has no more than five intermediaries. Keep that in mind in our little island and pay close attention to your body. Take the necessary measures AS SOON as you feel sick.
Passenger admitted Feb 29th, two weeks ago.
Time has come to remove this Government now Cayman!! This governor also for letting this dangerous situation escalate to this deadly situation we find ourselves in here. HSA are you kidding me ?????
Sounds like the patient might not have caught it on the cruise ship?
Closing down services for only 2 weeks seems extremely optimistic. I would go nowhere near this place until it’s been certified free of infection for at least a month.
Time for Capn Moses and his entourage to go !!! This is Bullshit Cayman!
The thing with contagions, is that you don’t need to be in contact with patient zero, just the person who was in contact with the person, who was in contact with the person, who was in contact with…multiply that by number of days and contacts from local admission date. We were definitely right to admit and treat him. Let’s acknowledge how this works without loosing our humanity, and knowing vast majority will get through this, even if we do get it. Stop drinking/smoking for a few weeks, take your vitamins and prepare you body for its optimal immune function carry your own pen for credit card purchases and keep clean and healthy as long as that’s possible. We may need those beds at health city.
I guess our trip will be canceled now because we are afraid of travel bans.
Health City staff positive = epidemic in Cayman.
HC staff visit supermarkets, Church etc.
So it’s the 10 people and everyone/everywhere they have been since they were in contact with the patient. Extrapolate that out again and we should already be on lockdown for minimum 2 x weeks – what are the government waiting for, for it to spread further? a confirmed death? lock down already!
Thank you Health City for saving this man’ life.
we should have stopped the cruise ships weeks ago
We need to stop cruise ships coming in all together
Bravo Moses / Alden.
I blame Government, in particular Joey Woods, Moses Kirkconnell, Alden McLaughlin and Dwayne Seymour for this!!! This patient and the other should have never been allowed to disembark the cruise ship during this pandemic. Our boarders should have been closed!! Our people and residents come first. Now we have been exposed. Any resulting deaths mean blood is on your hands!
He had cardiac emergency. It could have been you.
Thank you.
This is a pandemic. Priority should always be the people already within your boarders.
That ship had 2 crew members suspected of COVID-19. That alone should have been the clue not to allow anyone off the ship.
I agree!
They affirmed the public that this case was not related to the virus and that there was no need to prevent the cruise ships from stopping here. Now an entire hospital is shut and closed whilst the virus is spreading.
These individuals can not be trusted in leadership.
Some people cane be right proper asses, you certainly qualify.
no blaming game here now we would have still gotten it one way or the other its a pandemic.
Get better soon people…really hope you are all OK.