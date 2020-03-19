Cayman to become OTs’ air-bridge to UK

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is to become a central link between the UK and the rest of its Caribbean Overseas Territories during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cayman is in discussions with the UK to create an “air-bridge” to Britain for emergency supplies that can be passed throughout the region. From Sunday, regular British Airways passenger flights will cease but such a bridge will prevent the UK and the territories in this region getting cut off.

Speaking at Wednesday’s daily press briefing on the coronavirus situation, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that he had been on a conference call earlier in the day with the leaders of other overseas territories and the OT minister in London, Baroness Suggs. He was told that the UK is sourcing additional essential equipment and supplies and the British government, despite its own challenges with COVID-19, was committed to assisting the territories.

The premier said the UK was determined that “an air-bridge between the UK and its OTs” is maintained, and given the quality of the infrastructure here, Cayman will be at the centre of the link. He explained that Cayman should be able to use Cayman Airways jets or the Saab aircraft to distribute equipment, personnel, medications and the like to the other OTs.

Governor Martyn Roper also emphasized the importance of retaining the link with London during this period.

Meanwhile, uncertainty about the remaining British Airways flights between Wednesday and Sunday was raised but the governor said that Sunday’s final British Airways flight had not been cancelled. He said it would be bringing returning residents and departing Sunday night with all those passengers wanting to get to London. British Airways has confirmed that the flight will operate and that seats are still available on this flight.

However, the governor has still not said if residents here who want to return home to countries without direct flights from Cayman will be able to transition through the UK. The many airport closures around the world are making it difficult for some expatriate workers currently in the Cayman Islands trying to get home to countries in Asia and Africa.