Cayman reels as dump continues to burn

Smoke from the dump fire Tuesday, 9 March

Smoke from the dump fire blankets the West Bay Road by the Wharf

(CNS) 3pm update: Fire fighters remained at the landfill Monday afternoon as they continued the effort to extinguish the landfill blaze. While Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said his team had made progress the fire was still burning. The focus remains on the largest sector of the blaze in the middle the garbage dump and resources are now all directed there. A reduction in smoke had led to part of the Esterly Tibbetts Highway being reopened through it remains closed between Camana Bay and the AL T roundabout.

Traffic chaos, closed schools, thick toxic smoke across the capital and and an unprecedented threat to the health of all residents were just some of the issues the people of Cayman were contending with Monday as the dump fire raged for the third day.

While firefighters have managed to contain the fire away from the used tyres, which had been causing the thick black smoke, the landfill garbage mound continues to burn and poses a serious challenge for fire crews.

People were expressing outrage and real anger at the government on Monday, which they blame squarely for this issue. The ministry’s continued inability to properly manage the dump and its failure to successfully tender the project to address the wider waste problem, despite promising a solution for decades, is fuelling that anger as the public blames this fire on neglect and incompetence by those responsible for the dump.

The Department of Environmental Health, which is working with firefighters to contain this fire, said crews worked throughout the night to contain the fire to the garbage mound, and efforts are now heavily focused on the area where the blaze is most concentrated.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker thanked his officers, staff at the DEH and the RCIPS for their tireless efforts, and expressed his sympathy for those effected directly by the fire. He said the fire service, police and the DEH were all working “to achieve a resolution as quickly as possible”.

But the situation at the site remains dynamic, with the weather also making things more challenging. At this point there are no guarantees being offered by government officials about how this dump inferno will be stopped or when it will be extinguished, especially given the emergence of new hot spots, which has been happening for more than a week.

Meanwhile, residents close to the dump are being advised to close doors and windows and monitor air conditioning units for smoke intake.

Drivers from West Bay are being asked to divert to West Bay Road at their earliest convenience. Motorist travelling from George Town are also to travel along West Bay Road as far as possible. But motorists who do not need to travel to and from West Bay are being asked to stay off the roads to alleviate the traffic congestion.

With smoke continuing to pollute the air all over George Town, several schools and kindergartens are closed. This includes Cornerstone, the Transitional Unit, Stepping Stones, Little Star’s, the Early Intervention Program at CIFEC, St. George’s, John Gray High, George Town Primary, CIFEC and Cayman International School. Triple C also closed early, Monday as smoke drifted across the capital.

Both the shelter at John Gray and the Red Cross shelter are now closed but officials there have said those in need can contact the shelter for assistance. People experiencing any problems with irritation or difficulty breathing should contact their healthcare professional or seek help from the Accident and Emergency Department at the Health Services Authority.

As expected, the landfill itself remains closed to the public.