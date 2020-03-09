Cayman reels as dump continues to burn
(CNS) 3pm update: Fire fighters remained at the landfill Monday afternoon as they continued the effort to extinguish the landfill blaze. While Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said his team had made progress the fire was still burning. The focus remains on the largest sector of the blaze in the middle the garbage dump and resources are now all directed there. A reduction in smoke had led to part of the Esterly Tibbetts Highway being reopened through it remains closed between Camana Bay and the AL T roundabout.
Traffic chaos, closed schools, thick toxic smoke across the capital and and an unprecedented threat to the health of all residents were just some of the issues the people of Cayman were contending with Monday as the dump fire raged for the third day.
While firefighters have managed to contain the fire away from the used tyres, which had been causing the thick black smoke, the landfill garbage mound continues to burn and poses a serious challenge for fire crews.
People were expressing outrage and real anger at the government on Monday, which they blame squarely for this issue. The ministry’s continued inability to properly manage the dump and its failure to successfully tender the project to address the wider waste problem, despite promising a solution for decades, is fuelling that anger as the public blames this fire on neglect and incompetence by those responsible for the dump.
The Department of Environmental Health, which is working with firefighters to contain this fire, said crews worked throughout the night to contain the fire to the garbage mound, and efforts are now heavily focused on the area where the blaze is most concentrated.
Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker thanked his officers, staff at the DEH and the RCIPS for their tireless efforts, and expressed his sympathy for those effected directly by the fire. He said the fire service, police and the DEH were all working “to achieve a resolution as quickly as possible”.
But the situation at the site remains dynamic, with the weather also making things more challenging. At this point there are no guarantees being offered by government officials about how this dump inferno will be stopped or when it will be extinguished, especially given the emergence of new hot spots, which has been happening for more than a week.
Meanwhile, residents close to the dump are being advised to close doors and windows and monitor air conditioning units for smoke intake.
Drivers from West Bay are being asked to divert to West Bay Road at their earliest convenience. Motorist travelling from George Town are also to travel along West Bay Road as far as possible. But motorists who do not need to travel to and from West Bay are being asked to stay off the roads to alleviate the traffic congestion.
With smoke continuing to pollute the air all over George Town, several schools and kindergartens are closed. This includes Cornerstone, the Transitional Unit, Stepping Stones, Little Star’s, the Early Intervention Program at CIFEC, St. George’s, John Gray High, George Town Primary, CIFEC and Cayman International School. Triple C also closed early, Monday as smoke drifted across the capital.
Both the shelter at John Gray and the Red Cross shelter are now closed but officials there have said those in need can contact the shelter for assistance. People experiencing any problems with irritation or difficulty breathing should contact their healthcare professional or seek help from the Accident and Emergency Department at the Health Services Authority.
As expected, the landfill itself remains closed to the public.
Category: Health, health and safety, Local News
Public Health precedes everything.
Where is government now?
And in 10/20 years when everyone is dying from cancer then what?
Shut it down!
I blame the “Keep Bodden Town Dump Free” group. Those loud mouth morons held the government hostage and now the entire country suffers. The dump would have closed by now if it weren’t for them. We have to stop pandering to these ignorant groups of NIMBYists. Doing the right thing is not always the popular thing!
I just dont know what everyone is so hot and bothered about.
Afterall it was the citizens of the Cayman Islands who re-elected their inempt government. The current government (under a different name) was originally elected 9 years ago with the promise of a guarantee plan to close the current dump and come up with a new safe solution.
Interesting that after all this time, the dump is still there, endangering the lives of first responders and residents near the facility. Remember — People always get the government they deserve and want.
Unless firefighters wear hazmat suites, few months-years from now they would start having serious health issues, but would be forgotten by everyone. It would probably be useless to take legal action against CIG, for it would be bankrupt by then.
Meanwhile, some unscrupulous employers are forcing their employees to come to work near the dump to the industrial area 🙁 – all of them should be called out for this
What many don’t realize that by the time this fire fully contained, every sq.inch of every surface under the smoke path will be covered with fire byproducts. Residences and schools would require professional remediation or even officially declared unfit for use. HVAC systems including ducts would have to be replaced.
Outdoor playgrounds surfaces (soil, sand, etc) replaced, vegetation removed and equipment de-contaminated.
The impact on real estate will be huge, expect to see a change in values. Depending on the local real estate laws, a seller would have to disclose to a potential buyer the fact that his property was under the smoke path and that his property was not inspected or remediated for toxic substances deposits.
I would personally not return to a LakeView residence until after it was inspected by an independent professional. Start calling your insurance to find out what it would covers. If you are renting, you have solid grounds for breaking your lease, unless your landlord produces report that the property is safe for occupancy.
Here is the list of some air pollutants that you will be “living with” after this fire:
Dioxins and furans (immune suppressions, hormone system disruption, cancer)
Benzene (leukemia)
Formaldehyde (eye, nose and throat irritant, difficulty in breathing, skin rashes, cancer)
Particulate matter (respiratory problems, cardiac arrhythmia, heart attacks)
Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (cancer)
Hydrogen chloride (corrosive to the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes, may cause respiratory tract irritation and chronic bronchitis)
Hydrogen cyanide (neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular, and thyroid effects)
Carbon monoxide (reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood)
Ash which may contain the following heavy metals:
Cadmium (lung damage, kidney disease)
Arsenic (gastrointestinal problems, anemia, kidney and liver disease, cancer)
Mercury (nervous system and kidney damage)
Chromium (respiratory effects, cancer)
That is criminal negligence !
Lawsuits coming !
Yes ,and while Mr Ezzard is on talk show blabbing about the dump,,what did he do when he was minister of health?
I hear he got some nice big tracts of land up East he trying to open up access to….Might be a good spot for a new facility.
They are all useless, the lot of them. Younger Caymanians need to run for office and get these old Codgers the F out. They are simply there to pillage as much wealth as possible before this island goes tits up. Alden couldnt give two licks about this island, all he cares about is his retirement fund… bunch of greedy, ignorant slimeballs…
Hearing a different siren in GT .. would be helpful to know what this is for???
i saw a police motorcycle escorting the Governor’s car through the centre of George Town at lunch time (with his siren on), maybe that is what you heard.
Anybody know what that weird siren is for????
That is the Corvid-19 warning siren.
Fix the damn speaker.
We have to stop calling it a dump.
It’s not a dump for you old times any more.
Learn and understand how composting and decomposition works.
The dump is a massive composting area with hot spots under.
This how composting works, generating tremendous amounts of heat.
Your comment is moronic. This is a DUMP…an old-fashioned ill-managed and unlined dump. At one time (early 1990s) it was a properly managed landfill and hopefully we can get there again once Government and Dart finalize the proper go-forward plan.
“Cayman reels as Alden and his gang of inadequates continue in office”
There, fixed that headline for you CNS
Have no fear as Honorable Hew & Seymour have a solution and are taking care of things. They are the new leaders of the future!
If the CIG had expended 50% of the effort, including all of the millions on the cruise pier on the dump we would not be in this awful situation that has significantly impacted commerce, commute, public and private sectors from hours lost by a manmade disaster that everyone knew was coming.
And the disruption and anxiety caused to the immediate residents and wider community while an apocalyptic-style raging inferno circulated on social media.
In other western democracies there would be accountability!
I hereby give my government and its handlers a vote of no confidence!
Alden and Moses should be made to repay the $9M they spent on the dock project and put that money into remediating the dump. It was announced how long ago that Dart had the contract for the remediation. They are now saying it will start this month???
Bet $1m+ of that went back to CHEC as repayment of previously made finders fee..via obscure consultants of course.
100%
Why have a dump or even waste management facility at the most populous part of the island? It is ludacris!
Cap it and let Dart set up a new facility on some of his land in Bodden Town or elsewhere.
Keeping it on 7 mile is madness !!!
mount thrashmore…the perfect monument to incompetence of caymanian politicians of the last 30 years.
This is going to make so many people sick and most likely take years off of their lives. You have blood on your hands Alden.
The dump fire has cost businesses and employees a lot of money. At least one ship’s visit was cancelled and taxis are refusing to take passengers. Workers paid by the hour are seriously out of pocket. Restaurants see less business etc.
Consecutive governments for over thirty years have threatened to fix it. It is now a serious health threat.
I implore Government to fix it once and for all.
All those years they did the best they could and got nothing done. Now your still asking them to do the impossible. They have finally given it over to Dart. I hope they let him and his workers do what they need to do without screwing it up for them.
Traffic? What traffic?
I watched a few of you go on your jolly way right down the middle of the gridlock with envy.
Ride safe, and thanks for not unnecessarily contributing yet another car to the traffic today.
I watch them every day, passing down the left hand side in the bicycle lane. Only a matter of time before natural selection runs its course.
If only CIG encouraged the use of motorcycles….
The dump must be shut down now!
A new proper facility in Bodden Town must be reconsidered !
This cannot continue!
The facility nor location are the issue, the people running it is the issue.
Shut it down !!!
The dump is a perfect analogy for Alden’s administration. Full of crap, poisonous and going up in flames.
And bathed in retardant.
On the 7th you reported that “progress was being made on the fire”. By that I assume it was meant that measures had been taken to encourage further incineration as a means of garbage disposal. If so, the “progress” has been spectacular. Only in Cayman!.