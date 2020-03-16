Cayman faces lockdown reality

Hog Sty Bay, George Town (file photo)

(CNS): Cayman faced the first business day of the COVID-19 lockdown with a mixed response Monday. While the streets of George Town were far from deserted, the capital was very quiet, with a fraction of the usual traffic on the roads for the start of the working week. Many stores and bars were closed for business. And with the schools all shut, cruise ships banned and social gatherings prohibited, Caymanians had a mixed response to the new reality they are facing.

It was clear many people had not gone to work as usual. While many may be working from home, some workers in the tourism sector may no longer have a job to go to. Downtown George Town along the harbour front was especially quiet. While some souvenir stores were open, customers were in short supply and many shops were closed. Other stores not necessarily catering to the tourism trade were also shut.

Some of Cayman’s larger hotels, such as the Kimpton, the Ritz-Carlton and the Marriott, are expecting to begin cutting staff. CNS has been reaching out to stakeholders in the sector as the impact of this lockdown begins to make its mark, and we are awaiting responses.

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association told CNS that it is waiting on government’s press briefing today to assess what happens next for its members and tourism, which is on the front-line of the economic fallout of this pandemic.

However, the Cayman Turtle Centre said it was remaining open for business though it has cancelled some group events. The facility is staggering groups of visitors to keep the headcount under 50 within the centre at any given time, as well as social distancing and sanitizing in the hopes of keeping customers and staff safe.

Managing Director Tim Adam said the CTC had worked with the local authorities to put precautions in place. “We have already put many sanitation protocols into action, such as frequent wiping and disinfection of surfaces and disinfecting buses transporting guests booked on the centre’s cruise shore excursions,” he said.

While local supermarkets were undoubtedly some of the busiest places on Grand Cayman today, many of the financial services office car parks were, in contrast, almost empty, as businesses appear to have taken on the advice from government to have staff work from home. Aside from helping to limit the number of workers in one place at the same time, it will also have assisted parents in managing child care, with all schools and pre-schools closed.

Several offshore companies appear to have activated their business continuity plans, normally reserved for use in the event of a hurricane, which is enabling them to keep their businesses operational while keeping staff safe.

Meanwhile, it appears that construction sites are not affected yet as many of the sites appear to be working at full capacity, with significant numbers of employees working side by side on various projects.

Government is encouraging people to follow the protocols to help reduce the spread of the virus, and the commerce ministry is reminding people that many public services can now be accessed online. Minister Joey Hew said social distancing was important and government e-services platform would allow the public to apply online for many services and “skip the lines”.

E-Government Director Ian Tibbetts said the platform offers both resident and business services for immigration, business and industry, planning and lands, driving and transport, education and employment, among many others areas.

The Needs Assessment Unit, which is already supporting some 2,000 families in need before the additional hardships that the COVID-19 is going to bring, said its clients need not visit the offices to receive temporary assistance. Instead, NAU staff will reach out to clients to provide updates as to the way forward.

New clients are asked to contact the agency via email at NAUInfo@gov.ky for pre-assessment or to call the offices: on Grand Cayman 946-0024 or Cayman Brac 948-8758.

It is expected that the impact of coronavirus on the economy is likely to be severe. Government has yet to announce what economic support and mitigation measures it will be offering to locals in the face of the inevitable and dramatic economic downturn ahead.

