CAL working to meet airport shutdown

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited is working on the necessary arrangements required to ensure that it meets the airport shutdown next weekend and help its customers with their travel needs. CIG has announced that the airports will close in the first instance for three weeks, beginning 11:59pm on Sunday, 22 March, to all international flights, as it shuts the country down in an effort to protect the Cayman Islands from the coronavirus pandemic.

Inbound passengers will be stopped from entering Cayman from Thursday, 19 March, at 11:59pm, except for returning residents.

The National Flag Carrier said it was now contacting customers with existing reservations for travel during this time, but they can call Cayman Airways Reservations or contact their travel agent to make any changes.

Domestic flights will be limited from 11:59pm on Sunday to Sister Islands residents and essential personnel. Passengers booked on domestic flights who do not meet this criteria need to contact Cayman Airways right away to adjust their tickets.

CAL said that during the temporary three-week shutdown on international air traffic it would operate a revised domestic schedule, with seats matching the demand.

A senior spokesperson for CAL told CNS that if there is a surge of demand by work permit holders who have lost their jobs and need to get home before the airport closes, Cayman Airways will be able to increase flights.

CAL cargo will continue to operate flights into Grand Cayman and to and from the Sister Islands. Depending on demand for this service, Cayman Airways is expecting to add more flights where necessary.

From today, Tuesday 17 March, all existing reservations must be made directly through the Cayman Airways Reservations Call Center or travel professionals. The Cayman Airways ticket offices will open only for cash collections between 10am and 1pm, Monday – Friday.

Change-fee waivers for customers with existing tickets purchased before 3 March will continue. CAL said it will be waiving fare differences providing the passenger remains in the same cabin as originally booked.

Any student returning to the Cayman Islands due to the closure of the educational institution they are attending abroad, regardless of the date of travel, will be eligible for a waiver.

Like every airline in the world, CAL is facing a financial crisis, given the extensive travel bans already in place and now a temporary shutdown of the airports in the Cayman Islands for at least three weeks, which is very likely to be extended. But as the National Flag Carrier is a government-owned company, it is almost guaranteed to survive.

Speaking at the daily COVID-19 press briefing Monday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that because we have our own airline, Cayman can maintain air links as necessary.