CAL cargo unaffected by airport shut down

Cargo plane

(CNS): The restriction on air travel, which begins on Sunday night initially for three weeks, as a result of the threat from COVID-19 will have no effect on Cayman Airways’ air cargo operations from Miami, Florida. CAL said its dedicated freighter will continue its normal operations and cargo customers will still be able to use the service to import personal and business goods.

The airline said it will continue to operate at least two cargo freighters weekly and can add more flights as demand dictates.

With international postal services shut down, local businesses and individuals wanting to ship goods overseas should send them to the Cayman Airways cargo warehouse address in Miami, which is 6103 NW 72nd Avenue, Miami, FL. Packages should be marked with the recipient’s name and the destination island should be identified (e.g. John Doe – GCM).

The cargo warehouse in Miami also allows the dropping off of goods by individuals for shipment to recipients in the Cayman Islands.

Cargo service between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands will also continue using passenger flights, which will continue even though the international flights are shut down. Dedicated cargo flight to the Sister Islands may also be added if needed.

For more details on any of our air cargo services, customers can call the following Cayman Airways Cargo numbers:



Miami: 305-526-3190 or 800-252-2746 (toll free in Miami)

Grand Cayman: 345-743-8547

Cayman Brac: 345-948-0387

Details are also available online here.

Meanwhile, the airline has also revised its flight schedules ahead of the border shutdown Sunday. See the details here.