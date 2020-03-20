Buses stay on road, gov’t avoiding full curfew
(CNS): There is an “inherent risk in just living” while the coronavirus is around, Premier Alden McLaughlin warned Thursday, when he said government was not shutting down the local bus network. He pointed out that, despite the efforts being taken in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic to curb the potential spread, there were still going to be areas of risk but not everything would be shut down.
During the now regular coronavirus daily press briefing, the premier said that there were no plans yet to introduce stricter bans and legislation, like the UK’s proposed Emergency Coronavirus Bill, or a curfew for those in isolation.
McLaughlin explained that it would not be possible to just implement a curfew for those currently required to self-isolate, having returned from overseas, because it would have to apply to everyone.
“I hope we don’t get to the point where curfews become necessary,” he said, adding that he understood how people are feeling right now but this was going to be a sustained situation and no one knows for how long. He said government was trying to be “rational and proportionate” to the risks as they are assessed at the time but he did not feel a curfew was necessary yet.
“We can’t lock the place down indefinitely,” the premier said. “The longer it takes to get to that point the better… The longer we can delay the virus, we may never get to the particular point,” McLaughlin added.
He said Cayman is still in the containment phase where transmission can be identified and it may be possible to keep it that way, but that required a change in people’s behaviour, he warned. The public must adhere to the isolation requirements and other protocols put in place by government as well as mandated requirements if Cayman is to have a chance of limiting community spread.
However, people are still dodging the required but not mandatory isolation, and it’s not just some students but older responsible members of the community who are not all doing what they should, McLaughlin said, as he urged people to take responsibility.
In the face of public concern about the local buses, the premier pointed out that shutting the network down would create another set of problems. He said drivers and passengers must behave responsibily and not crowd the buses. But he stated that there was no plan to shut down the public transport network.
McLaughlin compared the situation to supermarkets and the threats they pose but the need to keep them open, despite the principles of risk that are constantly discussed in face of the virus.
“The riskiest public gathering that I see now, is going to the supermarket because of the sheer numbers of people that are there all the time,” the premier said.
“But we can’t close down the supermarkets and if we say we will limit the numbers inside to 50 or 40, they are simply going to queue outside the door. We are grappling with how we manage these things and there will continue to be risk inherent in just living as long as this virus is going to be around,” he added, as he urged people to make sensible judgments in order to keep themselves and others safe.
Bus drivers, taxi drivers and dump truck drivers are without doubt the most irresponsible drivers on the road. Appalling road craft and driving skills, and an arrogant disregard for the safety of their passengers and other road users. So why in gods name does Alden believe these lunatics will behave safely now?
So you can’t sit in the open air and enjoy a meal or a drink whilst being socially responsible, but you can cram yourself into a tiny public bus with a group of strangers.
That is the most ridiculous proposition that we’ve heard from this mind numbingly stupid government.
Read! Before spewing BS please read and comprehend. You obviously didn’t understand the direction to not crowd the buses, do you understand exactly what that means?
The government said tour bus drivers and taxi drivers will be getting the $ 600, they never mentioned public bus drivers , public bus drivers still have their jobs
I would recommend that parents who have helpers to ask their helpers to avoid the bus and pick those persons up and drop them back. Until the government realizes that the bus system needs to be closed until we are no longer at a risk then do all you can to help reduce the possible exposure that those helpers may have and put your household at risk. I see persons who work at grocery stores and service industries still taking the bus. At this point it is a time bomb waiting to explode. I sympathize with those drivers but many of us are making major sacrifices through this. They can look at offering delivery services along with the grocery stores or something. Please government consider these things.
I told my helper to stay home.
I’m still paying her as its the right thing to do.
“I see persons who work at grocery stores and service industries still taking the bus.”
Oh please, clearly over-reacting. If they work at the stores then they’re still coming in contact with hundreds of people per day!
Smoke a spliff to calm ya nerves mum.
Is the fact that we have no Speaker stopping the legislation that we may need from advancing? Is that why we cannot make self isolation mandatory and breaking isolation an offense? Is that a factor in why our government may not be doing all it might to protect its people (is the public)?
Other places are passing laws to deal with this. Why aren’t we?
Alden. Why take the risk? With the borders shut a two week lockdown now would prevent possible transmission and next to guarantee the virus is stamped out in Cayman. Now is the time to do it with minimal extra disruption, and least risk to lives.
None of the grocery stores have created an online catalogue or any way to electronically order and pay for grocery pickup. We are day 5/14 and running out of a few things. Not an emergency, but we are noticing the logistical incongruities of our current service delivery. Faxing a credit card authorization form in 2020 GDPR world is nuts.
Agree.
I just had the 256 pack of White Tip delivered with no problems.
This regime is giving KYD$600 to each public bus driver that doesn’t stand to loose a day’s work or shut down…
With regard to the supermarkets – keep them open but make it so you have to go in timeslots by age, with older people allowed to go early in the morning and younger people later in the day. 60 an older – 7am to 9am. 45-60 9am to 11am. 30-45 11 am to 1pm. 30 and under, 1pm to 3pm. Then start the rotation over so that everyone has ample opportunity. And… open the stores on Sunday, just like they did after Ivan.
Hmm… good in theory
Are these bus drivers doing anything to mitigate the spread of the virus, like cleaning their buses???
Ha ha! You told a funny!
Be surprised if they even shower once a week…