Buses stay on road, gov’t avoiding full curfew

Bus depot in George Town, Grand Cayman

(CNS): There is an “inherent risk in just living” while the coronavirus is around, Premier Alden McLaughlin warned Thursday, when he said government was not shutting down the local bus network. He pointed out that, despite the efforts being taken in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic to curb the potential spread, there were still going to be areas of risk but not everything would be shut down.

During the now regular coronavirus daily press briefing, the premier said that there were no plans yet to introduce stricter bans and legislation, like the UK’s proposed Emergency Coronavirus Bill, or a curfew for those in isolation.

McLaughlin explained that it would not be possible to just implement a curfew for those currently required to self-isolate, having returned from overseas, because it would have to apply to everyone.

“I hope we don’t get to the point where curfews become necessary,” he said, adding that he understood how people are feeling right now but this was going to be a sustained situation and no one knows for how long. He said government was trying to be “rational and proportionate” to the risks as they are assessed at the time but he did not feel a curfew was necessary yet.

“We can’t lock the place down indefinitely,” the premier said. “The longer it takes to get to that point the better… The longer we can delay the virus, we may never get to the particular point,” McLaughlin added.

He said Cayman is still in the containment phase where transmission can be identified and it may be possible to keep it that way, but that required a change in people’s behaviour, he warned. The public must adhere to the isolation requirements and other protocols put in place by government as well as mandated requirements if Cayman is to have a chance of limiting community spread.

However, people are still dodging the required but not mandatory isolation, and it’s not just some students but older responsible members of the community who are not all doing what they should, McLaughlin said, as he urged people to take responsibility.

In the face of public concern about the local buses, the premier pointed out that shutting the network down would create another set of problems. He said drivers and passengers must behave responsibily and not crowd the buses. But he stated that there was no plan to shut down the public transport network.

McLaughlin compared the situation to supermarkets and the threats they pose but the need to keep them open, despite the principles of risk that are constantly discussed in face of the virus.

“The riskiest public gathering that I see now, is going to the supermarket because of the sheer numbers of people that are there all the time,” the premier said.

“But we can’t close down the supermarkets and if we say we will limit the numbers inside to 50 or 40, they are simply going to queue outside the door. We are grappling with how we manage these things and there will continue to be risk inherent in just living as long as this virus is going to be around,” he added, as he urged people to make sensible judgments in order to keep themselves and others safe.