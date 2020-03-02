Bryan blocks meeting to debate ousting speaker

MLA Kenneth Bryan (George Town Central)

(CNS): The special meeting of the Legislative Assembly to debate a no confidence vote in House Speaker McKeeva Bush and elect a new deputy speaker will not take place because Kenneth Bryan (GTC) voted against it at a meeting of opposition members over the weekend. Under the Constitution, seven MLAs can force a meeting of the LA, but this would require all back-bench members to agree, unless at least one member from the government bench broke ranks and sided with the opposition.

The special meeting was proposed by MLA Ezzard Miller (NS) on Friday, when he asked the official opposition members to join him in requesting the LA meeting. According to a release from the opposition Monday morning, Miller’s proposal is supported by five of them: Arden McLean (leader of the opposition), Anthony Eden, Alva Suckoo, Chris Saunders and Bernie Bush.

“Unfortunately, the official opposition could not get unanimous support as one member of the group, MLA Kenneth Bryan, was not in support. Without his support, the opposition cannot get the signatures of seven members, as required by Standing Orders, to request the meeting of the Legislative Assembly” the opposition statement read.

This followed a release earlier Monday morning from Bryan, in which he stated that he believed “the request for the speaker to be removed is premature in light of limited information and with an ongoing investigation by police as to what exactly happened”.

Bryan’s comment offered no support or sympathy for the victim of the assault that took place at a bar early Saturday morning or acknowledged that Bush has already apologised for his involvement and admitted that alcohol was a factor.

Bryan said he was “publicly registering my opposition to any abuse of a woman or abuse of any person”, but added that it was “also important that I caution us all to remember that we shouldn’t presume guilt before innocence, especially without all the relevant facts and details”.

His position contrasted sharply with the outpouring of emotion from members of the public on social media, in the CNS comments and at Friday morning’s public protest, as well as the position of the other opposition members.

Their release, which included the hashtag #sheissupported, stated, “The remaining members of the opposition believe that the public should expect, and rightfully so, that those who seek, and are privileged to hold, public office should be held to a higher standard of conduct and that they are duty bound to protect the integrity of the people’s House.”

In an apparent rebuke of the position taken by Bryan as well as the government MLAs, the other opposition members said it was “imperative that all of us, as elected representatives of the people, demonstrate our mettle and let the public know where we stand on this very serious issue”.

They pointedly noted that they were also aware of the ongoing criminal investigation. However, they said it would be hypocritical of them, as political leaders, to require government workers to uphold the Public Servant’s Code of Conduct, which is set out in the Public Service Management Law, but have a different standard for their own conduct.

The release highlighted section 5 (2) (e), which requires public sector workers to “not, at any time, engage in any activity that brings his ministry, portfolio, statutory authority, government company, the public service or the government into disrepute”.

“Inaction is therefore not an option,” the opposition stated. “We must ensure the decisions taken about the functioning of the Legislative Assembly are democratic and constitutionally legitimate. This is the time for the Legislative Assembly to function at its best.”

They said that MLAs had two choices in this particular matter. “Either we rise to meet the demands of our office, or we pull our office down to a lower level. We cannot say we value fairness and accountability and be silent or passive when we were elected to be the voice of the voiceless.”

Calling for the support of front-bench MLAs to request the special meeting of the LA, the opposition stated, “We now urge all elected members of government to support the opening of the Legislative Assembly to address this urgent matter.”

However, in his statement Bryan hinted that his position is not set in stone and he could be swayed by the voters in his district. Saying that it was important to allow “the capable police commissioner and his staff to conduct their investigations”, he also said he was “guided by the voters of George Town Central”.

He added, “If they feel that there is enough information already available in the public domain that warrants a vote of no confidence on the speaker, then I am guided by their direction. Until that point, I will await further details that will bring better clarity to what transpired on the 21 February regarding the speaker of the Legislative Assembly.”