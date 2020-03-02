Bryan blocks meeting to debate ousting speaker
(CNS): The special meeting of the Legislative Assembly to debate a no confidence vote in House Speaker McKeeva Bush and elect a new deputy speaker will not take place because Kenneth Bryan (GTC) voted against it at a meeting of opposition members over the weekend. Under the Constitution, seven MLAs can force a meeting of the LA, but this would require all back-bench members to agree, unless at least one member from the government bench broke ranks and sided with the opposition.
The special meeting was proposed by MLA Ezzard Miller (NS) on Friday, when he asked the official opposition members to join him in requesting the LA meeting. According to a release from the opposition Monday morning, Miller’s proposal is supported by five of them: Arden McLean (leader of the opposition), Anthony Eden, Alva Suckoo, Chris Saunders and Bernie Bush.
“Unfortunately, the official opposition could not get unanimous support as one member of the group, MLA Kenneth Bryan, was not in support. Without his support, the opposition cannot get the signatures of seven members, as required by Standing Orders, to request the meeting of the Legislative Assembly” the opposition statement read.
This followed a release earlier Monday morning from Bryan, in which he stated that he believed “the request for the speaker to be removed is premature in light of limited information and with an ongoing investigation by police as to what exactly happened”.
Bryan’s comment offered no support or sympathy for the victim of the assault that took place at a bar early Saturday morning or acknowledged that Bush has already apologised for his involvement and admitted that alcohol was a factor.
Bryan said he was “publicly registering my opposition to any abuse of a woman or abuse of any person”, but added that it was “also important that I caution us all to remember that we shouldn’t presume guilt before innocence, especially without all the relevant facts and details”.
His position contrasted sharply with the outpouring of emotion from members of the public on social media, in the CNS comments and at Friday morning’s public protest, as well as the position of the other opposition members.
Their release, which included the hashtag #sheissupported, stated, “The remaining members of the opposition believe that the public should expect, and rightfully so, that those who seek, and are privileged to hold, public office should be held to a higher standard of conduct and that they are duty bound to protect the integrity of the people’s House.”
In an apparent rebuke of the position taken by Bryan as well as the government MLAs, the other opposition members said it was “imperative that all of us, as elected representatives of the people, demonstrate our mettle and let the public know where we stand on this very serious issue”.
They pointedly noted that they were also aware of the ongoing criminal investigation. However, they said it would be hypocritical of them, as political leaders, to require government workers to uphold the Public Servant’s Code of Conduct, which is set out in the Public Service Management Law, but have a different standard for their own conduct.
The release highlighted section 5 (2) (e), which requires public sector workers to “not, at any time, engage in any activity that brings his ministry, portfolio, statutory authority, government company, the public service or the government into disrepute”.
“Inaction is therefore not an option,” the opposition stated. “We must ensure the decisions taken about the functioning of the Legislative Assembly are democratic and constitutionally legitimate. This is the time for the Legislative Assembly to function at its best.”
They said that MLAs had two choices in this particular matter. “Either we rise to meet the demands of our office, or we pull our office down to a lower level. We cannot say we value fairness and accountability and be silent or passive when we were elected to be the voice of the voiceless.”
Calling for the support of front-bench MLAs to request the special meeting of the LA, the opposition stated, “We now urge all elected members of government to support the opening of the Legislative Assembly to address this urgent matter.”
However, in his statement Bryan hinted that his position is not set in stone and he could be swayed by the voters in his district. Saying that it was important to allow “the capable police commissioner and his staff to conduct their investigations”, he also said he was “guided by the voters of George Town Central”.
He added, “If they feel that there is enough information already available in the public domain that warrants a vote of no confidence on the speaker, then I am guided by their direction. Until that point, I will await further details that will bring better clarity to what transpired on the 21 February regarding the speaker of the Legislative Assembly.”
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Shame on you, Bryan. You’re OK with women being assaulted? Hopefully, both you and Bush will be voted out of office in the next election.
for his sake he better have some backroom dealing with McAlDart to secure his political future as he just lost a bunch of votes with this stunt.
One thing is for sure. It’s never a dull day when it comes politics !
Kenneth, do what you believe is the right thing to do. Do not be swayed by the naysayers who believe in destruction at all costs. Do not be guided by the social media jury. I and many others will continue to support you
The fact is Hon Bush confessed to the Workplace Abuse with his signature. It so happens it was a female. Would a Male get the same support? Let’s not be discriminatory here. The MAIN issue is WORKPLACE ABUSE across the board in many forms across our Islands.
This so happens that this was a Bar and female. She was so terrified to make a report. What do you say to persons in other private and public jobs, who know the Labour Law and the Govt are weak to protect them. They are so terrified to report anything. That is unjust and unfair.
There should be an outcry for better Protection in the Workplace. Managers, Owners and Companies should be held accountable for ANY FORM OF ABUSE.
Apparently, the abused was marginalize by insults regarding her performance as a manager. What happens when there is no outside recourse for support when a person performs well, has the evidence, but the company intentionally suppress the worker?
Yes there may be need for LA action against the Speaker without a police report, but the Govt has to be pressured to act on more protection for workers across the board.
I don’t know why anyone would believe that this decision will affect Kenneth’s chance of being re-elected. The only thing that will remove him is the same thing that got him elected. Someone has to be prepared to pay more electricity and water bills, and be prepared to fork over more cash every time someone from the constituency comes looking for a handout. Unfortunately, those type of people outnumber the good people from Central by a significant margin.
Very disappointing. I used to have some faith in Mr. Bryan. However it’s clear he is just a younger version of the same old clowns running this place into the ground. Just more of the same writing on the walls