Brac man charged with rape

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from Cayman Brac has been charged with rape and three other related sex crimes. The alleged rape took place on Friday night at an undisclosed location on the island at around 9:15pm. Police have refused to state whether the victim and the alleged attacker were known to each other or whether this was a case of a stranger attack. An RCIPS spokesperson said this was in order to protect the victim.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the report was received. He was held overnight at the Cayman Brac Police Station and transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre in Grand Cayman the following day for further investigations to be carried out.

Meanwhile, the emergency medical services on the Brac attended the location of the incident and took the victim to Faith Hospital on Friday night. She was treated for injuries sustained during the alleged sexual assault and has since been discharged.

The suspect appeared in court today, Monday 30 March, via video link, where he was also charged with breach of curfew. He has been remanded in custody.