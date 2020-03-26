Bosses must follow labour law

(CNS): With mounting anecdotal evidence that local workers and permit holders are being unfairly treated by bosses during the national crisis created by COVID-19, the labour department is warning employers to follow the law. From workers being forced to use up vacation during the temporary shutdown to people being fired without getting a cent, some employers appear not to care about those who have helped them profit in the past.

In a press release this week the Department of Labour and Pensions said that any employers terminating or temporarily laying off workers because of the coronavirus must pay one week’s wages, at the employee’s latest basic wage, for each completed twelve-month period of employment including if they worked for a previous owners of the same business.

Employees are also entitled to any earned vacation leave, sales commission owed, as well as gratuities earned.

The only time bosses can dodge severance pay is when laying off temporary employees, but even then there are several exceptions depending on the industry, the length of service and where there is a date when the worker will be recalled.

The department said it will make every effort to work with employers and employees during this time to ensure the proper observance of the Labour Law and Regulations.