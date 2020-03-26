Bosses must follow labour law
(CNS): With mounting anecdotal evidence that local workers and permit holders are being unfairly treated by bosses during the national crisis created by COVID-19, the labour department is warning employers to follow the law. From workers being forced to use up vacation during the temporary shutdown to people being fired without getting a cent, some employers appear not to care about those who have helped them profit in the past.
In a press release this week the Department of Labour and Pensions said that any employers terminating or temporarily laying off workers because of the coronavirus must pay one week’s wages, at the employee’s latest basic wage, for each completed twelve-month period of employment including if they worked for a previous owners of the same business.
Employees are also entitled to any earned vacation leave, sales commission owed, as well as gratuities earned.
The only time bosses can dodge severance pay is when laying off temporary employees, but even then there are several exceptions depending on the industry, the length of service and where there is a date when the worker will be recalled.
The department said it will make every effort to work with employers and employees during this time to ensure the proper observance of the Labour Law and Regulations.
For assistance with labour or pension enquiries, call 945-8960 or email dlp@gov.ky
Visit the DLP website to view labour and pensions legislation, FAQs, or use the minimum wage calculator.
The Department also accepts anonymous reports via a confidential hotline at 945-3073.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business
Come on seriously, it has taken DPP almost 10 years to prosecute a single employer for non payment of pensions. How will this change?
What about some government help for small cayman business’ we don’t all have millions in bank like these multi national law and accounting firms. if we have to lay off staff it’s a horrendous position all around, yet all government say don’t forget the labour law. The uk and USA are helping business keep people in employment, here they don’t give a dam.
“…the labour department is warning employers to follow the law….”
or what?
Sorry, but as long as there is no union, workers are not protected and have nowhere to go.
Especially workers on workpermit are treated like slaves.
Typical caymanian christianity.
Good luck getting any assistance from them. In the best of times they are useless so cant begin to think how this will improve at this time. This office needs a wholesale revamp from the top.
There is no time for the Department to work towards a resolution “during this time.” The victims are already unable to support themselves and many will have had to leave Cayman long before any investigation is even started. This is a blemish on Cayman. Government can and should fix it now, and make it clear no individual or business will be permitted to shirk their obligations to their employees.