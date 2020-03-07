Biker killed in GT road crash

(CNS): The police have confirmed that the rider of a motorcycle involved in a collision in George Town in the early hours of Saturday morning has died as a result of his injuries. The crash happened on Shedden Road by the junction of Artco Drive at around 2:00am and involved a Mercedes SUV. The rider was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead but no details have been released about the SUV driver or how the crash happened.

This is the second road fatality in Cayman this year following the death of Michael McField of North Side this week. McField had been in hospital since he was thrown from his truck in a single-vehicle collision in East End a week before.