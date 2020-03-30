BA flight from UK due next week

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper said the emergency air-bridge between the UK and the overseas territories will begin early next week with a flight from London, despite the closure of the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA). The aircraft is expected to bring equipment but could also bring home Caymanians still stuck in the UK, who will all be in mandatory isolation here for two weeks, and take back people wanting to return to London.

During Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing, the public also heard that the soft curfew was going far better, as the message of ‘Stay Home Cayman’ was getting through. There were less people on the road and the supermarket chaos had died down with the introduction of name segregation.

But given the number of people attending the banks on Monday, they had asked government if they, too, could follow the same system. So from now on, people with names starting with A-K will be allowed into the banks on Mondays and Wednesdays, while people with names starting with L-Z will be allowed into the banks on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However the banks will allow everyone to enter on Fridays.

Alongside various updates from a new online COVID-19 self-assessment tool on government’s coronavirus website to advise on face-masks, the problem of inadequate testing for this virus was also at the forefront of the briefing. There were, however, no new test results or updates on outstanding samples.

The governor said that in addition to organising a British Airways flight, opening the air-bridge between the UK and its overseas territories via Bermuda and Cayman, the British government was heavily involved in assisting Cayman to get access to rapid testing equipment.

These test are not only important for helping manage the pandemic locally but will be critical in the medium-term to help Cayman gradually open up the local economy, and in the long-term opening the borders.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, given the importance of testing, the governor said talks were ongoing with a South Korean company that might be able to supply Cayman with significant numbers of kits and the UK was helping with the due process on that possibility.

Outlining the air-bridge details, Roper said that it might be bringing some testing equipment, if it can be sourced in time, to address our more immediate needs, but more details of that would be revealed shortly. In the meantime, in addition to the protective equipment the plane will be bringing from the UK, there will be room for Cayman residents on the flight.

There will be a charge for tickets for anyone who urgently needs to go to the UK on the return flight, though the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is subsidizing the flight. Seats will be available on a first-come first-serve basis in both directions, with priority given for compassionate and emergency circumstances.

Roper explained the importance of this link to the UK, which he said demonstrated Britain’s commitment to the territories.

“This flight is extremely important as it will be bringing the UK-funded consignment of protective personal equipment for us to use here in Cayman,” he said. “We are also exploring a number of avenues around testing. We can’t give details on this but I have also been in touch with a number of people today about using this BA flight to bring in that equipment.”

Reassuring people about the potential risk, he said the primary purpose of this flight was to bring in equipment and take people back to London. He said he was aware of a small number of Caymanian residents there who wanted to come back and they will be required to isolate immediately upon return. He confirmed that the BA crew will not leave the aircraft, so there will be no risk posed to the community from the flight.

The premier said that the isolation option at hotels would remain open, as he stressed that isolation was mandatory. “It is important for people to understand that self-isolation is not an option; it is absolutely mandatory,” he said. “We now have significant personnel that we are able to deploy to monitor that people are isolating as they need to.

“It would be beyond tragic if you came back and infected your family and friends… and killed off your grandmother, your aunt, your mother just because you selfishly didn’t want to spend two weeks in isolation, having come from a very high risk jurisdiction with respect to this virus. We are taking this very seriously,” he warned.