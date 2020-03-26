Armed man breaches curfew

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from George Town is in police custody after he was arrested Tuesday night while breaching the COVID-19 curfew and being armed. Police stopped the man just after 8pm Tuesday evening while they were on patrol in the capital. The suspect was walking along Saturn Close, and when officers stopped to speak with him about the curfew breach, they noticed he was carrying a knife and he began to behave aggressively.

After he was arrested for breaching the curfew, police searched him and also found two spent casings from live ammunition rounds. He was then arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon, a restricted weapon and unlicensed ammunition.