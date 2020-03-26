ACC cops add charges in mystery probe

Law Courts Building, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Two men were charged this week with more offences by investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission in a mystery probe may relate to a corrupt scheme at the Turtle Farm. Mark Anthony Manderson (39), a former public officer from George Town who already faces charges of breach of trust and fraud, has been charged with another count of breach of trust.

Ian Gayle (43), from Northward, has been charged for the first time in this investigation with money laundering. Both men were due to appear in court on 31 March, but with the government curfew underway as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is understood that the hearing will be postponed until the first week of April.

Jeremy Alexis Williams and Shevon Roandrew McNeil, both public officers from George Town, are due to appear in Grand Court on 3 April for charges they both face in the same case after they were also formally charged at the end of last year.

All of the charges are likely to be transferred to the Grand Court and the cases joined once the courts are able to resume sitting.