58-hour full curfew imposed from tonight

25/03/2020
Cayman News Service
Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday's press briefing

(CNS): After receiving requests for more than 20,000 people in the private sector to be exempt from a ‘stay in place’ order, the premier has followed through on his threat to impose a full curfew. From 7pm on Wednesday night until 5am Saturday, Cayman will go on a full round-the-clock curfew for everyone except the most essential people. By that time the government hopes to have a manageable ‘shelter in place’ directive worked out.

Speaking at the regular daily press briefing on Wednesday, following news that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including one that was a false negative, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that during this limited period of considerable risk, the goal was to try to stop any community spread of this dangerous novel coronavirus.

During this two and a half day full lockdown all businesses will be forced under the law to close, including supermarkets, and only a very limited number of people with jobs in specific categories will be allowed out. Apart from those people who have requested and received exemption, the curfew requires every single person to remain in their homes for 58 hours, starting this evening from 7:00pm (Wednesday 25 March) when everything must shut down, until 5:00am on Saturday, 28 March.

McLaughlin said a ‘shelter in place’ order that people were just going to breach would be almost impossible for the police to manage and would have been futile. A curfew, however, will allow only a very specific group of people out and they will be required to have passes.

The premier explained that government had decided to take this drastic measure to try to prevent any community transmission of the disease, given that it can no longer be introduced from outside, and give Cayman a chance of getting through this with a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.

McLaughlin said that if people stay home through the next ten days, we still have a chance of controlling the spread and will then have a better idea of where we stand, especially as we do not have enough tests to ever get an accurate picture of the transmission rate. The only way to manage the pandemic, he said, was to stop people mixing during this heightened time of risk.

Given the lack of cooperation from the private sector over closing businesses under a ‘stay at home’ general order, the premier said he had no choice but to force a curfew in the interim.

He said the Cabinet and the opposition will be working on the ‘shelter in place’ order over the next few days. This will be imposed on Saturday, when supermarkets will re-open and people will be allowed to leave their homes, still under restricted conditions but not as limited as the curfew.

The list of job categories that qualify people to apply for exemption during the imminent curfew is in the CNS Library.

Anyone who believes they fall into these categories can contact curfewtime@gov.ky to get a pass that will allow them to be outside during the 58-hour curfew.

See the full press briefing below:

  1. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 7:43 pm

    Mr. Premier I applaud you on your decision to implement a 24/7 curfew. Hats off to you. Your decision probably saved a lot of lives. To those that still are taking this virus for a joke, soon or later when you or a loved one is stricken with this virus, just maybe then you will understand the brevity of the situation.

    1
    1
    Reply
  2. D Foster says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:47 pm

    No doctor, no country, no one, absolutely no one has a cheat sheet on how you deal with this! Taking charge, like Alden did, is a brave and courageous move, Bravo! We are no longer the “Islands Time Forgot”, we’re in the thick of it, now is the time for us to unite, obey, and pray! 💗

    22
    5
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 7:07 pm

      It isn’t leadership, it is the only option, not enough test kits, ventilators or hospitals to deal with this.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:42 pm

    I see that a lot of government office staff are exempt. I assume that they are more able to remain free of the virus compared to the general public and thus do not have to work from home like everyone else.

    8
    16
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:36 pm

    I think if some of the people posting these comments were in New York or Madrid or Rome or London right now they might be a bit more tolerant and understanding and supportive of what our officials are trying to do.

    31
    5
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 6:35 pm

      you really think two days unser lockdown wlll prevent the spread. damage is done my friend. a little to late

      Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:25 pm

    If you dont have enough money or food in your house for 2 1/2 days, then panic and go to supermarket/atm….if you do, just go f*cken home and chill….we all have the best ideas on here and social media, but let’s be honest, the government had to lead and these are their decisions and we shoudl abide by them…they can take the 2 1/2 days to sort a proper lock down and let us know Saturday……if your dog sh*ts in the house, clean it up…you’ll be ok

    20
    7
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 5:46 pm

      Pet owners are allowed to walk dogs, so any interior fouling would be on them.

      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 5:59 pm

      You will be OK if you were one of those who bought up everything so no one else could have it. Panic buyers win. Everyone else can starve. Great plan to starve out the law abiding people on island.

      5
      4
      Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:23 pm

    Looking at the size of most people on this island, I think they can deal without stuffing food into their mouths for a couple of days…..

    14
    14
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:16 pm

    It should be a full 14 day shutdown and hopefully they will extend it.

    We need to swallow the better pillow now. If we can get past the incubation period with no significant community spread then maybe just maybe we can start to loosen up a bit.

    24
    19
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 7:32 pm

      Unless you’re planning to starve it world wide, all you’re doing is kicking the can down the road and delaying the inevitable at devastating costs.

      How successful have we been at killing off influenza?

      1
      Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:13 pm

    If the Financial sector and law firms had simply cooperated and not tried to have all their employees considered exempt we wouldn’t be under 24/7 curfew. This curfew is 100% on them.

    38
    14
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 6:52 pm

      wherr i understand employees are suffering how on earth as s tour operator no business at all due to xocid 19 pay severenxe. i am sure i am not the obly one the govt is out of their minds and will bankeupt compabies. release theie pensions its their money and put a atop to have to pay come on look whata happening common sense has to prevail

      Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:10 pm

    Can we please discuss facts on this forum?
    https://www.healio.com/infectious-disease/emerging-diseases/news/online/%7B85a3f9c0-ed0a-4be8-9ca2-8854b2be7d13%7D/fauci-no-doubt-trump-will-face-surprise-infectious-disease-outbreak

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 5:06 pm

    this makes no sense. cayman has now introduced a restriction on its people harsher than anywhere else in the world. no reason why or given… our number of cases do not support the measure.
    what will happen between now and sat to make him lift this….a few more positive results?

    11
    42
    Reply
    • The dumb get dumber says:
      25/03/2020 at 5:56 pm

      Boy, you are seriously dumb and ignorant. Where have you been for the last week under a rock? You better climb back under it, keep listening to Fakebook and stay there for at least another six months.

      14
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 7:10 pm

      We don’t know how many cases we have, that’s the purpose of isolation. If you develop it, then are not likely to have or to infect anyone else.

      Reply
  11. That's what you get! says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:38 pm

    This is what you get, the government has asked you to stay at home and self isolate, placed a curfew with only essential businesses can remain open after 7pm
    Thousands of people call and complain, we guess what CLOSE!
    Very simple. Alden you have some great B@LLS and we stand by you in this discussion.

    You should have locked the country down for 14 days, with only emergency services, real essential businesses be allowed to remain open and supermarkets, farmers for delivery.

    Oh why the donkeys @ss are you filling your cars up, you can’t go anywhere for three days.

    I was wondering though, does full curfew mean I can sleep on my boat fishing for the next three days?

    27
    14
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:29 pm

    …and now, the ridiculous stampede to resupply before 7pm.

    37
    3
    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:24 pm

    Are prostitutes exempted if they do home delivery?

    15
    23
    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:23 pm

    So glad I started buying extra groceries two months ago. An extra bag of rice, pack of ramen or few cans of beans every week. The writing has been on the wall since January.

    30
    4
    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:23 pm

    So I bet the LA could not decide between them so Alden asked the chief of poilce to make the curfew longer. He is punishing the people for not wanting the 10 day shutdown. The LA can decide anything now we have a joke of a shutdown that won’t achieve anything except more panic at supermarkets today and Saturday. Oh and shut the airport even to just leaving flights now people cant escape even if they wanted.

    Genius!!!

    21
    19
    Reply
  16. Anon says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:19 pm

    A few questions, are we allowed to walk the dog around the neighborhood, is exercising around the neighborhood allowed and can we go outside on the front porch or yard for some fresh air?

    16
    5
    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:15 pm

    So I live on a private gated road, we all own a share can we use the road? 6ft appart etc.

    7
    2
    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:08 pm

    Dumb move. Just to try to prove he run tings.

    15
    27
    Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:04 pm

    I have no issue with this idea in principal but there should have been more warning. There is not enough time for everyone on island to get some groceries in. Also I’m in self quarantine until tomorrow so am basically screwed for food until Saturday as supermarkets aren’t delivering. Not well thought through.

    41
    9
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 4:11 pm

      You might have seen this coming yesterday or before but everyone is crying foul. For your own good and for good of your fellow residents, deal with it!

      23
      25
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        25/03/2020 at 4:52 pm

        if he is self quarantined he was not allowed to go out yesterday or I’m guessing the last 12-13 days, hence why he is out tomorrow…..or not in this case.

        14
        Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          25/03/2020 at 5:17 pm

          Thank you 4:52 that is exactly the case! 🙂 Hence why i am now concerned that I havent got enough food in. 4:11 not everyone can just “deal with it”. Not everyone has the support of friends or family to rely on to keep them stocked up.

          16
          Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        25/03/2020 at 4:56 pm

        4:11 I hope you never become a doctor or have to visit anyone in hospital.. Your bedside manner would be awful. I understand its necessary but that doesnt mean they could have verbally given us more warning. we went from curfew to lockdown very quickly.

        7
        4
        Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          25/03/2020 at 5:27 pm

          You must have missed the implication yesterday in the Premier’s update. Seems some just don’t understand the gravity of the situation and so just might get it and spread it. This is not about bedside manner, it’s about forcing the ignorant to do the right thing. Sorry, but not sorry you had ample time to prepare.

          9
          2
          Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 4:32 pm

      Sorry to hear. The supermarket offer delivery service or get a friend or colleague to pickup the necessary for you.

      4
      10
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 5:35 pm

      If you are in self isolation due to travel you need to stay that way until at least 30 March as the 14 day period came in on 16 March. If you came in before 16 March then you are not legally required to quarantine.

      1
      1
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        25/03/2020 at 6:12 pm

        I came in from Italy on the 14th. Yes I need to self isolate, morally – for the health of my family & friends. Everything doesn’t have to be about the law!!

        7
        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 5:51 pm

      Welcome to third world. By law if you have no food or not enough to last 21/2 to 10 to ? days then you must starve yourself because the government here could not see fit to give a warning of closure. Of Course the only ones who have a lot of food are the ones who disregarded Government asking people to not panic buy. Everyone who listen to this is now screwed. What is the lesson here.

      5
      2
      Reply
  20. Elvis says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:02 pm

    Just passed the gas station, people queuing to fill up with gas, where exactly are they going on lockdown? Lmao don’t panic don’t panic, charrrrrrrrrrge

    27
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 4:25 pm

      Because every day the Premier seems to decide to tighten things up even further – remember how yesterday he said there was no need to panic shop then decided to close the supermarkets today with 4 hours notice – no one trusts that it really will be 2 days.

      29
      3
      Reply
    • BeaumontZodecloun says:
      25/03/2020 at 4:54 pm

      My opinion: It is the psychology of how people try to control their environment. We all cope with stress and change in different ways. I think the binge buying and gas buying might be caused by triggering our “emergency” button, which, in the past has been tripped by impending tropical cyclones. Those people I’ve observed stocking up seem to be buying much the same kind of goods.

      Another possibility is that some people might wonder if they might need to use their generators if the power goes out. I don’t see any reason why the power would be any more vulnerable now than any other time in the year, but again, there are those ‘fight or flight’ responses that we all feel and adapt to.

      Covid-19 is a complete unknown to the medical community, hence it’s characerisation of “novel virus”. It’s impact globally is not fully realised and therefore unknown, and this situation is new to most of us, regardless of age. I think we can forgive people for being unsure or frightened. Those that can buy more are doing so.

      I hope all this social distancing doesn’t draw us apart in a selfish way. We still have to row together. Let us not forget the value of our neighbors, even while we are distancing ourselves from them. ;o)

      9
      1
      Reply
      • John Smith says:
        25/03/2020 at 5:29 pm

        “unknown to the medical community”… This is completely false. Please don’t spread false statements that you are totally incorrect on.

        1
        4
        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 5:25 pm

      For real I would like to know where they going and any that get catch on the road should be prosecuted as you hve no reason to be there only in emergency situation

      1
      Reply
  21. Elvis says:
    25/03/2020 at 4:01 pm

    Should be 1 week let’s rid this virus fast

    6
    13
    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:55 pm

    How about just saying “no” to those you don’t think should be exempt?

    16
    Reply
  23. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:47 pm

    Useless. Sunday we can make each other sick again.

    100% lock down for 14 days will work.

    16
    7
    Reply
  24. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:46 pm

    This a panic and hopelessly punitive measure derived from his lack of authority amongst his business buddies. 58 hours is pointless, it must be a minimum of 7, and preferably 14 days lockdown. If his Caymanian dead heads don’t get it, arrest their greedy ass’s.

    17
    5
    Reply
  25. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:41 pm

    Don’t hoard! But, be prepared for a sudden and potentially long lockdown were you can’t buy food or get your life saving medications

    18
    Reply
  26. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:37 pm

    Well if he had stopped the cruise ships earlier, and now its a mad panic in the supermarket and will be again saturday, so badly thought out.
    Feels like a punishment for business not wanting to accept 10 day shutdown, so how many small business are going to close, I got a letter last night saying 1 months pay then thats it unless goverment helps not holding my breath.
    Wish I could leave the island now, stuck in paradise no food, no job soon to be no where to live.

    27
    4
    Reply
  27. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:35 pm

    Glad to see that after we were told “do not hoard groceries” that they are now closing all grocery stores. What are we supposed to do for food the next few days?
    I ordered online from Kirks, and now told those will not be delivered either.
    Going outside, getting exercise, all the things we need to do to stay healthy… nope don’t do that either.
    What about people that don’t read the Compass or CNS? Will they just be arrested? How is government planning to notify people?

    32
    4
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 7:19 pm

      Lesson number one. Do not accept everything you are told, especially by amateurs. Lesson number two. Think for yourself. Lesson number three? Don’t know yet.

      Reply
  28. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:31 pm

    Kirk’s just called to flippantly relay that the order our household placed on Monday for delivery tomorrow is now cancelled, or deferred until sometime next week, contrary to the assurance at the press conference that deliveries are exempted services.

    24
    Reply
  29. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:29 pm

    Sir, Mr Premier Sir, I get the logic but unless a full curfew is imposed for 14 days (incubation period) its hard to imagine we’re really achieving anything unless all of the current cases (including unknown) are on the outside of 10 days… – whats the long term plan ?

    23
    2
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      25/03/2020 at 3:53 pm

      For all their talk of “fake news”, it was notable in today’s press conference that Alden and Dwayne were talking about a 5-6 symptom incubation period, like they are dealing with some other virus unlike the one everyone else is dealing with on the planet. Elsewhere, we know the virus can be asymptomatic for 14+ days, though 14 seems to be the medical consensus figure used by WHO/CDC. That would infer that someone could become symptomatic on the 14th day and then fall ill, to a varying degree for a period of 4-8+ weeks.

      6
      1
      Reply
  30. Ryan says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:24 pm

    Is garbage collection suspended during this time as well ?

    4
    3
    Reply
  31. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:23 pm

    Step away’: How to not kill your kids during coronavirus lockdown
    Child protection professionals express considerable worry over risks with families locked up 24/7 together for an indefinite period.
    https://www.timesofisrael.com/how-to-not-kill-your-kids-during-coronavirus-lockdown/

    4
    4
    Reply
  32. John Smith says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:23 pm

    I take no pride in saying this… common sense and cooperation did not work – look in the mirror to find blame.

    21
    14
    Reply
  33. Anonymous says:
    25/03/2020 at 3:22 pm

    I have said it very rarely in recent years, but WELL DONE ALDEN!!! Thank you!

    31
    29
    Reply

