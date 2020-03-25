58-hour full curfew imposed from tonight
(CNS): After receiving requests for more than 20,000 people in the private sector to be exempt from a ‘stay in place’ order, the premier has followed through on his threat to impose a full curfew. From 7pm on Wednesday night until 5am Saturday, Cayman will go on a full round-the-clock curfew for everyone except the most essential people. By that time the government hopes to have a manageable ‘shelter in place’ directive worked out.
Speaking at the regular daily press briefing on Wednesday, following news that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including one that was a false negative, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that during this limited period of considerable risk, the goal was to try to stop any community spread of this dangerous novel coronavirus.
During this two and a half day full lockdown all businesses will be forced under the law to close, including supermarkets, and only a very limited number of people with jobs in specific categories will be allowed out. Apart from those people who have requested and received exemption, the curfew requires every single person to remain in their homes for 58 hours, starting this evening from 7:00pm (Wednesday 25 March) when everything must shut down, until 5:00am on Saturday, 28 March.
McLaughlin said a ‘shelter in place’ order that people were just going to breach would be almost impossible for the police to manage and would have been futile. A curfew, however, will allow only a very specific group of people out and they will be required to have passes.
The premier explained that government had decided to take this drastic measure to try to prevent any community transmission of the disease, given that it can no longer be introduced from outside, and give Cayman a chance of getting through this with a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.
McLaughlin said that if people stay home through the next ten days, we still have a chance of controlling the spread and will then have a better idea of where we stand, especially as we do not have enough tests to ever get an accurate picture of the transmission rate. The only way to manage the pandemic, he said, was to stop people mixing during this heightened time of risk.
Given the lack of cooperation from the private sector over closing businesses under a ‘stay at home’ general order, the premier said he had no choice but to force a curfew in the interim.
He said the Cabinet and the opposition will be working on the ‘shelter in place’ order over the next few days. This will be imposed on Saturday, when supermarkets will re-open and people will be allowed to leave their homes, still under restricted conditions but not as limited as the curfew.
The list of job categories that qualify people to apply for exemption during the imminent curfew is in the CNS Library.
Anyone who believes they fall into these categories can contact curfewtime@gov.ky to get a pass that will allow them to be outside during the 58-hour curfew.
See the full press briefing below:
Category: Health, health and safety, Local News
Mr. Premier I applaud you on your decision to implement a 24/7 curfew. Hats off to you. Your decision probably saved a lot of lives. To those that still are taking this virus for a joke, soon or later when you or a loved one is stricken with this virus, just maybe then you will understand the brevity of the situation.
No doctor, no country, no one, absolutely no one has a cheat sheet on how you deal with this! Taking charge, like Alden did, is a brave and courageous move, Bravo! We are no longer the “Islands Time Forgot”, we’re in the thick of it, now is the time for us to unite, obey, and pray! 💗
It isn’t leadership, it is the only option, not enough test kits, ventilators or hospitals to deal with this.
I see that a lot of government office staff are exempt. I assume that they are more able to remain free of the virus compared to the general public and thus do not have to work from home like everyone else.
I think if some of the people posting these comments were in New York or Madrid or Rome or London right now they might be a bit more tolerant and understanding and supportive of what our officials are trying to do.
you really think two days unser lockdown wlll prevent the spread. damage is done my friend. a little to late
If you dont have enough money or food in your house for 2 1/2 days, then panic and go to supermarket/atm….if you do, just go f*cken home and chill….we all have the best ideas on here and social media, but let’s be honest, the government had to lead and these are their decisions and we shoudl abide by them…they can take the 2 1/2 days to sort a proper lock down and let us know Saturday……if your dog sh*ts in the house, clean it up…you’ll be ok
Pet owners are allowed to walk dogs, so any interior fouling would be on them.
You will be OK if you were one of those who bought up everything so no one else could have it. Panic buyers win. Everyone else can starve. Great plan to starve out the law abiding people on island.
Looking at the size of most people on this island, I think they can deal without stuffing food into their mouths for a couple of days…..
It should be a full 14 day shutdown and hopefully they will extend it.
We need to swallow the better pillow now. If we can get past the incubation period with no significant community spread then maybe just maybe we can start to loosen up a bit.
Unless you’re planning to starve it world wide, all you’re doing is kicking the can down the road and delaying the inevitable at devastating costs.
How successful have we been at killing off influenza?
If the Financial sector and law firms had simply cooperated and not tried to have all their employees considered exempt we wouldn’t be under 24/7 curfew. This curfew is 100% on them.
wherr i understand employees are suffering how on earth as s tour operator no business at all due to xocid 19 pay severenxe. i am sure i am not the obly one the govt is out of their minds and will bankeupt compabies. release theie pensions its their money and put a atop to have to pay come on look whata happening common sense has to prevail
Can we please discuss facts on this forum?
https://www.healio.com/infectious-disease/emerging-diseases/news/online/%7B85a3f9c0-ed0a-4be8-9ca2-8854b2be7d13%7D/fauci-no-doubt-trump-will-face-surprise-infectious-disease-outbreak
this makes no sense. cayman has now introduced a restriction on its people harsher than anywhere else in the world. no reason why or given… our number of cases do not support the measure.
what will happen between now and sat to make him lift this….a few more positive results?
Boy, you are seriously dumb and ignorant. Where have you been for the last week under a rock? You better climb back under it, keep listening to Fakebook and stay there for at least another six months.
We don’t know how many cases we have, that’s the purpose of isolation. If you develop it, then are not likely to have or to infect anyone else.
This is what you get, the government has asked you to stay at home and self isolate, placed a curfew with only essential businesses can remain open after 7pm
Thousands of people call and complain, we guess what CLOSE!
Very simple. Alden you have some great B@LLS and we stand by you in this discussion.
You should have locked the country down for 14 days, with only emergency services, real essential businesses be allowed to remain open and supermarkets, farmers for delivery.
Oh why the donkeys @ss are you filling your cars up, you can’t go anywhere for three days.
I was wondering though, does full curfew mean I can sleep on my boat fishing for the next three days?
…and now, the ridiculous stampede to resupply before 7pm.
Are prostitutes exempted if they do home delivery?
Hahahaha
So glad I started buying extra groceries two months ago. An extra bag of rice, pack of ramen or few cans of beans every week. The writing has been on the wall since January.
So I bet the LA could not decide between them so Alden asked the chief of poilce to make the curfew longer. He is punishing the people for not wanting the 10 day shutdown. The LA can decide anything now we have a joke of a shutdown that won’t achieve anything except more panic at supermarkets today and Saturday. Oh and shut the airport even to just leaving flights now people cant escape even if they wanted.
Genius!!!
We need a two week total shutdown. Not two days. Do it right or not at all.
A few questions, are we allowed to walk the dog around the neighborhood, is exercising around the neighborhood allowed and can we go outside on the front porch or yard for some fresh air?
As I understand it by listening to the Press Conference, no, you are not allowed to be on the streets with or without your dog, however you are allowed to walk your dog outside on the property which you own or rent.
You can watch the Press Conference again on youtube: I would give you a link, however they are still processing the video. https://www.youtube.com/user/CIGovtInfoServices
No. We are required to stay in our yards.
Yard yes, street no.
I heard Dwayne say we can walk the dog as long as we don’t walk on the road. Can we hop, skip and jump?
Scooter
So I live on a private gated road, we all own a share can we use the road? 6ft appart etc.
Dumb move. Just to try to prove he run tings.
Hope you get fined and locked up! That’s what you might get for being so dumb.
I have no issue with this idea in principal but there should have been more warning. There is not enough time for everyone on island to get some groceries in. Also I’m in self quarantine until tomorrow so am basically screwed for food until Saturday as supermarkets aren’t delivering. Not well thought through.
You might have seen this coming yesterday or before but everyone is crying foul. For your own good and for good of your fellow residents, deal with it!
if he is self quarantined he was not allowed to go out yesterday or I’m guessing the last 12-13 days, hence why he is out tomorrow…..or not in this case.
Thank you 4:52 that is exactly the case! 🙂 Hence why i am now concerned that I havent got enough food in. 4:11 not everyone can just “deal with it”. Not everyone has the support of friends or family to rely on to keep them stocked up.
4:11 I hope you never become a doctor or have to visit anyone in hospital.. Your bedside manner would be awful. I understand its necessary but that doesnt mean they could have verbally given us more warning. we went from curfew to lockdown very quickly.
You must have missed the implication yesterday in the Premier’s update. Seems some just don’t understand the gravity of the situation and so just might get it and spread it. This is not about bedside manner, it’s about forcing the ignorant to do the right thing. Sorry, but not sorry you had ample time to prepare.
Sorry to hear. The supermarket offer delivery service or get a friend or colleague to pickup the necessary for you.
I’m in quarantine also as I was off island on business. Ordered last Saturday & first delivery available on Friday. Now I’m not getting that food?
And restaurant delivery services are exempted. See http://www.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/cighome/pressroom/archive/March%202020/Extended%20Curfew%20for%20the%20Cayman%20Islands
4:32 unfortunately many supermarkets have ceased their delivery service for the moment. Thankfully I have good friends who have offered to help me out! 🙂
If you are in self isolation due to travel you need to stay that way until at least 30 March as the 14 day period came in on 16 March. If you came in before 16 March then you are not legally required to quarantine.
I came in from Italy on the 14th. Yes I need to self isolate, morally – for the health of my family & friends. Everything doesn’t have to be about the law!!
Welcome to third world. By law if you have no food or not enough to last 21/2 to 10 to ? days then you must starve yourself because the government here could not see fit to give a warning of closure. Of Course the only ones who have a lot of food are the ones who disregarded Government asking people to not panic buy. Everyone who listen to this is now screwed. What is the lesson here.
Just passed the gas station, people queuing to fill up with gas, where exactly are they going on lockdown? Lmao don’t panic don’t panic, charrrrrrrrrrge
Because every day the Premier seems to decide to tighten things up even further – remember how yesterday he said there was no need to panic shop then decided to close the supermarkets today with 4 hours notice – no one trusts that it really will be 2 days.
My opinion: It is the psychology of how people try to control their environment. We all cope with stress and change in different ways. I think the binge buying and gas buying might be caused by triggering our “emergency” button, which, in the past has been tripped by impending tropical cyclones. Those people I’ve observed stocking up seem to be buying much the same kind of goods.
Another possibility is that some people might wonder if they might need to use their generators if the power goes out. I don’t see any reason why the power would be any more vulnerable now than any other time in the year, but again, there are those ‘fight or flight’ responses that we all feel and adapt to.
Covid-19 is a complete unknown to the medical community, hence it’s characerisation of “novel virus”. It’s impact globally is not fully realised and therefore unknown, and this situation is new to most of us, regardless of age. I think we can forgive people for being unsure or frightened. Those that can buy more are doing so.
I hope all this social distancing doesn’t draw us apart in a selfish way. We still have to row together. Let us not forget the value of our neighbors, even while we are distancing ourselves from them. ;o)
“unknown to the medical community”… This is completely false. Please don’t spread false statements that you are totally incorrect on.
For real I would like to know where they going and any that get catch on the road should be prosecuted as you hve no reason to be there only in emergency situation
Should be 1 week let’s rid this virus fast
Maternity wards are going to be Ras busy on Christmas day.
3 days stuck inside with the family, think the morgue will be full by easter and not from corona
I hope nobody names their twins Covid and Corona….
Covid Bryant Ebanks
How about just saying “no” to those you don’t think should be exempt?
Useless. Sunday we can make each other sick again.
100% lock down for 14 days will work.
It’s just a muscle flexing exercise. Chill.
How are you going to feed yourself in a 14 day complete lock down with no notice to stock up? Guess the panic buyers are laughing now.
You have had two months to stock up, or have you been under a rock?
Yep I have enough toilet paper for the year, just wish I got more food.
Barter on Saturday
Sure like 4:04 pm said, with forewarning and planning but not like this ad hoc change it everyday approach. All you get is confusion and panic and people bunched together for hours in lines. Totally counterproductive
This a panic and hopelessly punitive measure derived from his lack of authority amongst his business buddies. 58 hours is pointless, it must be a minimum of 7, and preferably 14 days lockdown. If his Caymanian dead heads don’t get it, arrest their greedy ass’s.
Don’t hoard! But, be prepared for a sudden and potentially long lockdown were you can’t buy food or get your life saving medications
Even in Europe you can go to food stores and pharmacies, stop your stupidity and educate yourself.
Well if he had stopped the cruise ships earlier, and now its a mad panic in the supermarket and will be again saturday, so badly thought out.
Feels like a punishment for business not wanting to accept 10 day shutdown, so how many small business are going to close, I got a letter last night saying 1 months pay then thats it unless goverment helps not holding my breath.
Wish I could leave the island now, stuck in paradise no food, no job soon to be no where to live.
You have not seen the worst yet. 🤯🙀
You should have left last Sunday! More where you came from.
Let’s not forget the thousands of people allowed to arrive from infected countries with no checks or quarantine orders after the ships were stopped.
Glad to see that after we were told “do not hoard groceries” that they are now closing all grocery stores. What are we supposed to do for food the next few days?
I ordered online from Kirks, and now told those will not be delivered either.
Going outside, getting exercise, all the things we need to do to stay healthy… nope don’t do that either.
What about people that don’t read the Compass or CNS? Will they just be arrested? How is government planning to notify people?
Lesson number one. Do not accept everything you are told, especially by amateurs. Lesson number two. Think for yourself. Lesson number three? Don’t know yet.
Kirk’s just called to flippantly relay that the order our household placed on Monday for delivery tomorrow is now cancelled, or deferred until sometime next week, contrary to the assurance at the press conference that deliveries are exempted services.
Sir, Mr Premier Sir, I get the logic but unless a full curfew is imposed for 14 days (incubation period) its hard to imagine we’re really achieving anything unless all of the current cases (including unknown) are on the outside of 10 days… – whats the long term plan ?
For all their talk of “fake news”, it was notable in today’s press conference that Alden and Dwayne were talking about a 5-6 symptom incubation period, like they are dealing with some other virus unlike the one everyone else is dealing with on the planet. Elsewhere, we know the virus can be asymptomatic for 14+ days, though 14 seems to be the medical consensus figure used by WHO/CDC. That would infer that someone could become symptomatic on the 14th day and then fall ill, to a varying degree for a period of 4-8+ weeks.
It is called pragmatism.
and that’s called elective dialogue, – which one are you talking about
Is garbage collection suspended during this time as well ?
No.
Will anyone notice?
Step away’: How to not kill your kids during coronavirus lockdown
Child protection professionals express considerable worry over risks with families locked up 24/7 together for an indefinite period.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/how-to-not-kill-your-kids-during-coronavirus-lockdown/
I take no pride in saying this… common sense and cooperation did not work – look in the mirror to find blame.
why…confirmed cases are mainly through travel history…
I have said it very rarely in recent years, but WELL DONE ALDEN!!! Thank you!
I take pride is say I support the Premier and his colleagues in this uncertain time. Well done sir.!
yes well done for crippling the county!
And what do you suggest @4:53? Kindly note, Covid-19 crippled then world economy in case you missed the news worldwide