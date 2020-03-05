2020 arrivals off to flying start

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Following the most successful year in the history of Cayman Islands tourism last year, 2020 got off to a flying start, although this may be curtailed as the spread of coronavirus impacts the tourism and travel industries worldwide. January was another record breaking month for overnight guests, which follows 2019, a year that broke the half million guest milestone.

Overnight guests in January were up 3.6% on last year, with 42,851 people staying here during the month, the most guests ever in any January since records began. Officials said international markets showed strong signs of improvement with the highest growth in the Canadian market.

“The continued marketing efforts by the Department of Tourism under the direction of my ministry continue to show strong signs of growth in this new decade,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell in response to the release of the latest statistics. “My tourism teams are dedicated to providing tangible benefits through tourism driven economic activity for our islands and our people.”

No one, however, commented on the cruise arrivals numbers which, although down on January 2019, were still the second best for that month in history.

Port calls were down in the first month of the year because of weather issues but the constant claims by government that cruise numbers are in terminal decline proved unfounded. George Town port welcomed 240,476 cruise passengers, which when compared to the record breaking cruise numbers for 2019 were down around 28,000, but the number was still significant in the overall record.

The justification for the cruise port continues to be undermined by the arrival numbers. However, it is clear now that, as well as some ships diverted to Spotts because of rough seas and slightly fewer ships, the figures going forward are going to be impacted by the coronavirus.

Currently, yet another ship owned by Princess Cruises is being impacted by the epidemic. The Grand Princess is stuck off the coast of California after some guests showed signs of illness and the ship is now waiting for tests to come back to see if they have coronavirus, a situation that might effect more ships as the infection rate increases.

In a video produced by Royal Caribbean, the cruise line’s CEO, Richard Fain, delivered a message to tourism partners about the negative impact on the company. “It sucks,” he said, admitting that the cruise line was losing money and expectations were that things will get worse. (See below)

The cruise industry has being facing criticism, fines and reputational loss because of its terrible environmental record, as well as disease outbreaks on ships even before the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the current situation is likely to hit the cruise lines even harder as the COVID-19 outbreak progresses.

Anti-port campaigners here believe that this should serve as a warning to the Cayman government that the gamble it wants to take in developing the controversial cruise port project looks increasingly risky.