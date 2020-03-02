2 HCCI staff positive for COVID, 38 tests negative

Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI)

(CNS): Two staff members at Health City Cayman Islands have tested positive for COVID-19 but another nine staff samples were negative. Meanwhile, 29 samples from members of the wider community were also negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Thursday. While there is no evidence that COVID-19 has taken hold in the wider community at this time, the number of samples being tested here remains very low, disguising the reality of the transmission rate.

Speaking at the daily press briefing on Thursday, Dr Lee said that the two HCCI staff members who were positive were not badly impacted and had suffered very little from the virus. HCCI also confirmed in a press release today that the two positive patients were experiencing only very mild symptoms. These cases are still considered to be connected to the cruise passenger who died and therefore not local transmission.

Given that these two HCCI employees, as well as all of their colleagues who were negative, have been and remain in isolation, the hospital appears to have contained the spread from this one patient. However, the limited amount of testing may be giving a false picture of how many cases are already here.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said at the press briefing that, with the “virus raging all around us”, even if Cayman is able to contain COVID-19, opening our borders again would change that very quickly.

Cayman currently has around seven tests outstanding and is only testing those who are sick or have a travel history to a country with confirmed cases, even though many people here could well have come into contact with infected cruise or stay-over visitors, or with residents who have returned from jurisdictions with outbreaks of COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that there was no need to test the 300+ people who went to the HSA last month with respiratory symptoms because they had no relevant travel history, even though they, too, could have come into contact with visitors.

Despite an apparent reluctance to test and a possible shortage of some elements required for the testing, Dr Lee said that when new supplies arrive and when Cayman is also cleared to use instant testing, then the numbers of samples tested will increase.

But even though there is no evidence yet of local transmission, the premier said people in the community will inevitably be infected and the goal was to curb the transmission rate as much as possible by having everyone follow the recommended as well as mandated protocols regarding public gathering and self-isolation.

“There is still no evidence of community transmission… but here is the harsh reality: last year Cayman welcomed 2.5 million visitors and Caymanians love to travel… It is almost inevitable that there will be other people in this community who test positive for COVID-19. That is why the protocols and advice we continually give about how to change your behaviour in light of this global health threat are so important,” he said.

McLaughlin said that Cayman could avoid the meltdown that has happened in other countries but only if we change our behaviour. Returning residents are now being given plenty of help to self-isolate but he was concerned that many others who had arrived over the last two weeks have not been observing protocols and they are presenting a serious public health risk.

He urged people not to treat those arriving from the UK this week as pariahs, as many other people were not taking protocols seriously who should be.

He urged everyone to protect themselves as it appears as though the Cayman Islands can continue to contain the spread of the virus, but urged those not doing so to change their behaviour immediately and think of others.