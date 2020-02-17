WORC raids construction site

WORC entrance

(CNS): An undisclosed number of people were arrested last week for immigration offences, according to a press release from government’s new employment-immigration units. Officials said that compliance officers from the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) and Customs and Border Control carried out a raid at a large scale construction site in George Town. The site has not been identified and WORC has not said if bosses as well as illegal workers are among those rounded up.

The release said the operation was initiated based on information received by WORC that there were illegal employment activities taking place on the site. After an inspection and examination of people at the site, officers discovered that immigration laws had been breached, which resulted in the “arrest of multiple persons for various offenses”. WORC is continuing its investigations.

“In line with one of the department’s strategic initiatives focused on detection and mitigation of risks, efforts such as this will be consistent by the department,” Deputy Director of Compliance Jeremy Scott said in the release. “Effective collaboration with other government departments, such as Customs and Border Control and other key stakeholders, is fundamental to the department’s success.”

Officials said that employers were strongly encouraged to ensure that they are employing people within the limitations of their permits and in accordance with the Immigration Law. If employers or anyone are uncertain as to their compliance with the law, they should reach out to WORC.

They warned that failing to adhere to the Cayman Islands Immigration Laws could lead to a substantial monetary fine, being arrested and posssibly prosecution in court.