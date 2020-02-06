Woman injured in crosswalk hit-and-run
(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a small white car with a registration number beginning with 188 after a hit-and-run on the West Bay Road Wednesday evening at around 8:30pm. A woman was using the crosswalk south of Gecko Link when she was hit by the car, which did not stop and left the scene. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be discharged today.
Police did not say if the woman was a visitor to the islands or a local resident. Although there is CCTV in the area, there is no indication in the RCIPS release about the report that either the car or the incident were caught on camera.
The matter is currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.
Did the crosswalk have flashing lights or reflectors?
Was it a well lit road? Was the pedestrian wearing black or dark clothing (which could make it difficult to spot a pedestrian on dark roads)
Was the driver drunk?
Hope the driver is caught and brought to justice.
Good to know the woman pedestrian is safe.
Those crosswalks just appear out of nowhere in the middle of the night and are incomplete. She should sue the NRA.
Normal and what is expected of the many young local drivers here that the police seem so surprised about. No law enforcement means no respect for the law and other people lives being taught to those who need it. Cayman
Cayman Kind. you will be left for dead!!!