Woman injured in crosswalk hit-and-run

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a small white car with a registration number beginning with 188 after a hit-and-run on the West Bay Road Wednesday evening at around 8:30pm. A woman was using the crosswalk south of Gecko Link when she was hit by the car, which did not stop and left the scene. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be discharged today.

Police did not say if the woman was a visitor to the islands or a local resident. Although there is CCTV in the area, there is no indication in the RCIPS release about the report that either the car or the incident were caught on camera.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.