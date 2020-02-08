Two robberies in heart of tourist district

Tortuga liquor store in Governor’s Square

(CNS): A liquor store at Governor’s Square was robbed at knifepoint Friday night and a man was mugged on the West Bay Road in the early hours of Saturday morning, as criminals struck in the heart of Grand Cayman’s tourist district. A member of staff at the Tortuga Liquor store was assaulted by robbers after two masked men burst into the shop at around 9pm brandishing knives and demanding money. The men fled on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash towards the rear of Cost-U-Less off Lime Tree Ave. Emergency services attended the scene and the employee was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The suspects were said to be dressed in all black clothing, long pants, long-sleeved shirts and gloves, with their faces covered.

Then less than six hours later, at about 2:30 Saturday morning (8 February), a man walking along the West Bay Road just south of Gecko Link was mugged by two men dressed in dark clothing who robbed him of cash and personal items before fleeing the scene in a dark pickup truck, headed towards West Bay. No weapons were used in the incident and the victim was said to be uninjured.

Police have not said if they believe the incidents were linked and no arrests have yet been made. Both of the robberies are under investigation by George Town CID and anyone in either area around the time of the robberies who may have seen anything suspicious or has any other information is asked to call detectives at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.