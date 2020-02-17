Two primary schools show improvement

Red Bay Primary School

(CNS): Two government primary schools achieved ‘satisfactory’ grades during their recent follow-through reviews by school inspectors. Both East End and Red Bay had shown improvement, and although both received long lists of recommendations for further progress, the inspectors from the Office of Education Standards said the schools were doing better. At East End Primary inspectors still judged some areas ‘weak’, such as attainment in English and maths, while both progress and attainment in science were also evaluated as ‘weak’.

But the school was graded ‘satisfactory’ in the majority of areas judged and was rated ‘good’ for self-evaluation and improvement planning, deployment and use of resources for learning. Teaching in Reception was also graded ‘good’.

Meanwhile, Red Bay did even better, with just one area judged ‘weak’, which was for attainment in maths. But inspectors found many good things to commend the school and lauded the leadership for the changes that have been made to the school since the 2018 inspection that have led to the significant progress.

Inspectors also noted that over half of the school’s students require additional support. But they found that one of the school’s key strong points was the children’s good behaviour and positive attitudes to learning.