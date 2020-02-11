Trust joins protest against beach ‘enhancement’

Berna Cummins on Crosstalk. Tuesday 11 February

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands issued a statement via social media on Tuesday morning stating clearly that the NGO does not support plans put forward by the Cayman Islands Government to “enhance” Smith Barcadere. The Trust’s post echoes concerns from the People for the Protection of Smith Barcadere, a group formed to protest government plans, which is holding a Peaceful Protest Picnic this Saturday.

The so-called enhancement at the popular beach include creating a large car park in the lot next to it, which will include clearing and paving the area.

The Trust stated that it is “concerned that once again land will be cleared and paved thereby destroying the natural beauty of the area that Caymanians have enjoyed for decades.” Noting that some of the trees in the area that CIG plans to clear to make way for a beachside parking lot are protected under the National Conservation Law, the NGO asks, “[W]ill these be destroyed, again ignoring the laws of the land?”

The Trust called on its members to join the protest on Saturday “to show support for leaving Smith Barcadere in its natural state”.

Three members of the group opposing the plans, Berna Cummins, Shirley Roulstone and Alric Lindsay, appeared on Rooster’s morning talk show, Cayman Crosstalk, on Tuesday to push back on some of the claims made by MLA Barbara Conolly and others on Radio Cayman the day before.

The panel said that the initial plans for the beach had included arches and an observation tower and eight gazebos. But knowing that they were coming on the radio on Monday, government had issued a release on Friday which appeared to scale back some of the features, they said.

But the members of the panel were skeptical, wanting to know which plans were tendered and suggesting that government was misleading the public about what they intended to do. People opposing the plans have said it may cost $2 million in total, which was flatly denied on the Radio Cayman show.

However, Cummins explained that this figure was put forward at an initial meeting about the plans.

She said that the ‘enhancement plans’ are apparently in two parts. When they met with MLA Conolly on 18 January, she shared the original plans, which had arches and “this big fabulous parking lot” that was talked about on Monday, which has been designed by a civil engineer and is to be paved and incorporate drainage.

She said that when they asked how much it was going to cost, “it slipped that it was almost two million. ‘Oh, but don’t say that because it’s going out to tender.’ That is where we arrived at the two million. We’re not lying; that is where it came from.”

Cummins said that if you look at the plan, you can see how it will cost that much. “That parking lot alone is probably going to cost five hundred thousand to do, with all those boulders, drains, pavers, the wall that they want to build.”

She noted that her brother AL Thompson, who is chair of the Central Planning Committee, did not approve those plans.

“This is where the government makes their rules and they break their rules,” she said, explaining that the plans did not go to the CPA but to the director of planning and he approved them.

“What went out to tender appears to be the first part and includes the wall, the parking, the sidewalk and some other features,” she said, noting that it is in the second part where the real expense comes in. This will include new bathroom facilities and an office.

“What are we doing with bathroom facilities on the beach?” she asked. “You go to the beach, you swim, you brush off the sand, you get in your car and you go home. So why do we need all these elaborate changing houses and water, an air-conditioned office with WiFi for a security guard? Let him sit under the trees like everybody else. How is he going to see what’s going on in a locked up office?”

She said that government keeps saying they are so transparent. “But we have yet to see them presenting any plans. So, it’s so confusing! All these plans, which one are we supposed to believe?

Roulstone also noted that there was no Mobi-mat, which provides easy access to the beach for the elderly and disabled, in the orininal plans. Although Conolly is now seeming to brag about how the enhancements will make the beach accessible to everyone, the Mobi-mat was actually a private sector donation via the Rotary Club. When initially asked about disabled access, the response was that they could just go somewhere else because you couldn’t please everyone, Roulstone said.

She stressed that this is not a South Sound issue. “It affects all of us and we all have to stand together against what’s happening here.” She said there are only two beaches left that are truly for Caymanians: Smith Barcadere and Governor’s Beach on Seven Mile Beach, which is why they get so overcrowded.

Roulstone noted that hardly anyone goes to Public Beach because it’s “not an enjoyable experience anymore”. This is why they must fight for the beaches they have left, she said, as she invited all residents to get involved.