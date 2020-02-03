Tourists stranded after passports stolen
(CNS): A couple visiting from Canada are now stuck on Grand Cayman after their passports, as well as many other valuable items, were stolen from the trunk of a car at Spotts Beach last week. Victoria Ark told CNS that they are now on the island with limited cash until the Canadian government can get them emergency travel documents. As well as the monetary value of the stolen items and the inconvenience of being stranded, the robbers also took phones that included photos with all of their vacation memories.
Ark said that at around midday on Thursday, 30 January, she and her husband, Arthur, and two friends were at Spotts Beach. There were other visitors at the beach as well, she said.
They had a number of valuable items with them as they were spending the day travelling around the island, but they had locked them in the trunk. The four of them spent some time on the beach, occasionally going to the car to grab some items before heading back down.
“After some swimming and beach walking, my husband went back to the car, opened the trunk and noticed most of our bags and items missing,” Ark said. “He went to the front of the car and realised the passenger window had been smashed.”
They called the police and filed a report, but since then they have not received any information or news of any leads.
As well as the two Canadian passports, the robbers took two wallets with IDs, credit cards, debit cards and cash, a Huawei P30 phone and a Huawei P30 Pro phone, a DJI Mavic Air Drone, an LG G6 phone, a Go Pro Hero 7 Black, an Insta360 One X (camera), two adult full-body wetsuits (black/orange and black/pink), one adult 3mm swim shirt (black/pink writing), a backpack full of clothing and a bunch of other miscellaneous items, a large grey and white dufflebag containing a number of items such as goggles, sunscreen, clothing and a black Canada baseball cap.
If anyone has any information about the stolen items, they can contact the Arks on 1-780-201-8679.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via thier website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
See images similar to the stolen items below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime
In theory, any of the three Android phones should be “findable” with Android Device Manager. They just need to be signed in on phone and owner can locate them using any web browser, but they’d need data roaming in Cayman for that. If they were were just using wifi, they’d need to activate data on their Canadian telecom home plan, and telepathically project a signal to the bad guys to reboot their stolen phones for them so that they can be caught. That’s harder to do.
Are our Canadian friends still here? Did they get their replacement travel documents? Where are they staying? I would be willing to help in any way that I could, for the sake of friendship and tourism. CIG should bend over backward to try to accommodate them in whatever they need. I contribute tax (duty) dollars. I want them used in this way. We should do everything possible to mitigate this horrible experience.
The most disturbing bit of this story is the claim that the victims are yet to hear back from the RCIPS.
The red carpet should have been rolled out for these visitors and assistance provided re passports, accommodation, etc.
This is precisely the behavior I would expect of my island nation.
However, considering the changes at play in respect to makeup of personnel, the response is not very surprising.
Red carpet?
How about a visitor who was under so much stress that she committed suicide? Law abiding professional woman who wasn’t even in physical possession of bullets and your country and your comments were ready to crucify her. All forgotten?
if its the car pictured, it doesn’t seem like things of value would be in the car. Seems someone was watching them from the onset of leaving home when packing the car or when they took them out to put them in the trunk when arriving at the beach. Tourists need to also be aware that not every place is safe.
Thats bold, but glad nobody was hurt.
Even if switched off, Lime and Digicel should be able to use tower triangulation to pinpoint the location of those cell phones, leading cops to the treasure/crack den. Department of Public Safety Communications spent millions last year upgrading 43 of 50 CCTV cameras last year. Never in the right place, or pointed in the right direction, it seems. These should be at all the public beaches! If any personal items are recovered, DoT should pay the full costs to deliver these back to the victims on Air Canada or Westjet, or better yet, write them a cheque.
They can also disable the phone using the EMEI number. Trouble is local cellphone providers refuse to assist. They refused to help me locate or shut down my phone when it was stolen from my apartment two years ago.
My vehicle was stolen less than 100 feet away from a gov CCTV tower and guess who tracked it down and found it? Not the police, but a friend of mine! I’ve installed GPS trackers on every vehicle of mine since, including the motorcycle.
Now this is the kind of sh** that makes me want to scream.
Listen Cayman, we MUST ensure that crime doesnot get out of our hands. Do not be fooled. There are many other places in the world with sandy beaches, great diving, ‘friendly’ people and natural adventures to experience and much, much cheaper to visit. As a Caymanian, I have have been to many of these places in the world.
However, the one thing that admittedly these same places do not have a hell of alot of is this – a sense of safety and security.
Let’s not become so complacent and think our ‘ Tourism Industry’ can’t fail if the truly one thing that sets as a part from many destinations ‘A FEEL OF A SENSE OF SAFETY AND SECURITY’ fails.
Thanks Mac.
Yeah, welcome to Cayman! This is embarassing!
The Spott’s Beach car-park is often packed to capacity with zero space , easy pickings of rental cars also , now that rentals are emblazoned with rental-car company stickers and new license plates. I would imagine they were cased out by the thieves sitting in another vehicle. Sadly no CCTV camera there, might be time to install one , or place a security guard detail there daily at peak times. CIG- time to play catch up with the times and implement measures to protect visitors & locals from our professional career vagrants.
Stealing from a tourist should automatically result in a double sentence. It is an attack on our economy.
Stealing from local is fine, according to you.
Agreed
I agree 100%
I say make it a life sentence. Losing the tourist economy impacts everyone.
Your idea would take money and all of government’s money going on port advertisements and politicians huge salaries. Oh and the airport. Nothing left BoBo.
Should the govt not reach out and help these tourists? Or we as people that depend on tourists should we just sit back?? These people need our help. Imagine if this happen to one of us in Miami??
Come on Alden reach out and help these people. What a horrible experience.
And no you wont hear back from the police.
1. leaving so many valuable things in the trunk was not prudent.
2. trip advisor goes extra mile to convince future visitors that Cayman is safe, you can leave car keys in ignition
3. if stolen items were purchased recently, some credit cards might reimburse the cost.
4. Hotels/condos/car rentals should advise visitors not to store valuables in car trunks
5. RCIPS should do their job, Premier his. Don’t copy Trump’s putting his nose where it doesn’t belong.
6. finding cell phones these days should not be a problem.
Actually on the Trip Advisor Cayman forum, visitors are repeatedly reminded to lock their vehicles. So not sure where you are getting number 2 from.
In this case, locking the vehicle didn’t even help!
Embarrassing for our island.
Currently on TA they are asking to describe Cayman and the responses include very safe and friendliest people. Tourists read this and feel they are going to paradise where they can let their guard down. No mention of any crime or you need to be cautious.
Unna fools broke Rule #1: Tourists shall not be harmed or robbed.
Rob and harm Cayman heroes like Derek Haines for example.
What a mentality you have.
You’re a fool too if you think robbery will just go away completely overnight.
At least leave the tourists alone, simple.
At least leave tourists alone, rob locals. Do you even understand what you are saying?
Why are people still leaving valuables in cars????
But if you leave the bags on the beach those are stolen too!
Because they are tourists and they think its ok in the Cayman Islands. How many times you go abroad shopping and leave valuables in your car?
never
Common Sense: who wrote this. WHERE THE HELL DO YOU EXPECT THEM TO LEAVE IT. It was not sitting in the back or front seat for all to see and entice hoodlums, THEY WERE LOCKED IN THE TRUNK OF THE CAR.
Cars are not safe places for valuables. Cars are often broken in to
Not the first time. MR Harris- when so we get CCTV in that area and especially on this parking lot???
They must have a terrible impression of Cayman now, they definitely won’t be back…
free tip for the police:
the perps were not american, canadian, european or asian.
You don’t know who did! Criminals take vacations too!. But a racist like you would have to imply that it was a Caymanian that committed this crime. I said it before and i’ll say it again If you don’t like Caymanians go back to your crap country. We must have done something right to make Cayman so attractive to you.
I agree with 9:54 and I’m Caymanian. The majority of crimes committed here are committed by our own. The truth hurt bobo.
Your breath must really stink from all the a** you kiss bobo
Camjamians
this cannot be allowed to happen…the police should make this their priority and if they find who did it….they need to beat them severely
My good friend got run over twice near the police station in Lookout Gardens. There are cameras right there on the main road where cars could have entered or exited. No news about that still, not even a mumble. It’s like nobody cares.
Concerned.
How does someone get ran over twice in the same spot?! I have got to know.
CaymanKind
Why not leave most of that stuff at the hotel? I see no reason to have a passport on me unless I’m flying.
I agree re leaving passport in hotel safe, but immaterial. It comes across sounding like we’re blaming the victim. Completely logical to have the rest of the stuff with you. And locked in a trunk should be safe. This kind of criminality targets us all.
Law requires you to carry ID at all times. ID also required for some tour bookings.
absolutely outrageous!! words cannot express…
Cayman Kind
No. Quite likely Macman kind. There is a significant difference.
Bastards!