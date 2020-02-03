Tourists stranded after passports stolen

Car broken into at Spotts Beach, 30 January

(CNS): A couple visiting from Canada are now stuck on Grand Cayman after their passports, as well as many other valuable items, were stolen from the trunk of a car at Spotts Beach last week. Victoria Ark told CNS that they are now on the island with limited cash until the Canadian government can get them emergency travel documents. As well as the monetary value of the stolen items and the inconvenience of being stranded, the robbers also took phones that included photos with all of their vacation memories.

Ark said that at around midday on Thursday, 30 January, she and her husband, Arthur, and two friends were at Spotts Beach. There were other visitors at the beach as well, she said.

They had a number of valuable items with them as they were spending the day travelling around the island, but they had locked them in the trunk. The four of them spent some time on the beach, occasionally going to the car to grab some items before heading back down.

“After some swimming and beach walking, my husband went back to the car, opened the trunk and noticed most of our bags and items missing,” Ark said. “He went to the front of the car and realised the passenger window had been smashed.”

They called the police and filed a report, but since then they have not received any information or news of any leads.

As well as the two Canadian passports, the robbers took two wallets with IDs, credit cards, debit cards and cash, a Huawei P30 phone and a Huawei P30 Pro phone, a DJI Mavic Air Drone, an LG G6 phone, a Go Pro Hero 7 Black, an Insta360 One X (camera), two adult full-body wetsuits (black/orange and black/pink), one adult 3mm swim shirt (black/pink writing), a backpack full of clothing and a bunch of other miscellaneous items, a large grey and white dufflebag containing a number of items such as goggles, sunscreen, clothing and a black Canada baseball cap.

If anyone has any information about the stolen items, they can contact the Arks on 1-780-201-8679. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via thier website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

See images similar to the stolen items below: