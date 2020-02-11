Tough times no excuse to rob

“Tired” writes: As a 21-year-old Caymanian with no further education, it is HARD. I graduated when I was 16 and started working that year. I’ve been at the same job ever since. There are jobs for young Caymanians but you tell them to go get a job at Burger King and get off their ass and the pride starts to kick in. We have a huge issue with broken families, mom here and dad there, and the parent the child gets stuck with is probably working their ass off, miserable and takes the anger out on the kid when they get home.

Still no excuse for the child to go and rob a place. I’ve had to eat rice for dinner days on end; that’s still no reason to rob. I’d pick up a hand line or go and drink some coconuts before I brazenly rob a person. Mentality is the only thing holding many Caymanians back. However, the island is set in a way that if I get a minimum wage job, there’s no way I can pay rent, get food and have money to save on the side to help build myself from the bottom.

Minimum wage will get you $1,300 a month if you’re lucky, and one bedroom apartments start at $1,000 a month. Do the math at how much you can save after buying food with milk being $6 a gallon. Life is truly hard for some people here, but that doesn’t give you permission to rob and cause more chaos in the world.

There are also expats from poorer countries who come here and talk advantage of the fact that we are such a carefree island. “Oh look, these fools left their car open.” However, there are people that come from poorer countries and appreciate the opportunity to work abroad and feed their families back home. Nothing is black and white. We need to improve our education system but more math and science isn’t going to help these kids.

Start at home with the parents. Stop encouraging “ass whoopings” and raising kids who grow up angry at the world. Stop saying “these white people come here and build up this and that” because we Caymanians sold the land to the “white people” ourselves.

Playing this whole guessing game of “was it a Jamaican or a Caymanian who robbed the place” isn’t helping anyone or anything. There’s a woman who was stabbed and beaten in the hospital,. I’m sure she could care less if it was an albino African with Italian descent. Start at the core of the issues: family, economical disparity, mentality.