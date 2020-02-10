Thousands of cruise ship passengers quarantined

Diamond Princess, cruise ship owned by Princess Cruises, quarantined off Japan

(CNS): The outbreak the novel coronavus (2019-nCoV) continues to significantly affect the cruise ship industry. In the port city of Yokohama, Japan, the number of confirmed cases on board the Diamond Princess, owned by Princess Cruises, jumped from from 70 to 130 Monday, giving the ship the highest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China.

About 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the ship are now stuck in quarantine for two weeks, beginning on the ship’s arrival in Yokohama on 3 February, though some people may have to remain longer if they were in close contact with newly confirmed cases. Everyone on board has been asked to stay in their cabins and to wear a mask when leaving their cabin.

Princess Cruises said on Sunday it would offer a full refund to all passengers aboard the quarantined ship.

There have now been more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavus globally, but the vast majority are still in China, where the virus originated and where there have been 908 deaths. Outside of mainland China there have been more than 300 confirmed cases in 24 countries and just two deaths, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

In the Chinese province of Hubei, the centre of the outbreak, more than 800 people have died, according to regional health officials. Across China, 40,171 people are infected while 187,518 are under medical observation. So far 908 people have died in China, 97 on Sunday, the highest number of casualties in a single day.