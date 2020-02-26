The end of Teflon

101 writes: In some ways the sleepy little island hasn’t changed. One of the prime examples of this has been our community’s unwillingness to rock the boat, speak up on key issues, and be publicly critical of our elected leaders on important social issues.

Thankfully in recent years, this is changing for the better. The speaker of the House’s recent apology for his actions last weekend was met with a response reflecting an awakened community which is refusing to accept the incident and detesting even more the basis for his apology.

In a sort of ‘me too’ moment, women are speaking out fiercely all over social media about the incident and calling openly for the once most revered politician in the country’s recent history to step down.

And he should.

Former minister Osborne Bodden’s ‘F..kng driftwood’ incident, as bad as that was for the treatment of women, pales in comparison to the incident that led to the speaker’s apology.

And if you thought that it was embarrassing that no elected member (and in particular female politicians) spoke out against Mr Bodden’s treatment of a female member of staff, then you would have been beside yourself a full two days after the incident at Coral Beach, having not heard a peep from anyone in the LA (statements surfaced on the third day but only after public pressure).

And no one should accept any sitting politician’s excuse of hiding under the guise of ‘legal action and innocent until proven guilty’ on incidents such as this one, particularly with the amount of anecdotal evidence available combined with the speaker’s own public apology.

So much for ‘girl power’…

That none of the women currently serving as role models to thousands of girls in the country have spoken out on the incident cannot be described as anything milder than ‘shameful’.

This isn’t the time to comply with party protocols requiring that the premier is the only spokesperson on the issue at hand.

It is the time to demonstrate beyond all doubt that women are not to be mistreated or abused under any circumstances. And it is time to show that no woman who has obtained the support of hundreds of voters will stand by quietly when an incident as serious as this one occurs.

If women in the most powerful and secure positions in our society are not willing to stand up for what’s right, then who will?

Teflon done?

The longest serving politician in the country hasn’t held this title by accident or luck. His combination of charm, charisma, influence, alleged bullying and popularity with the ‘man on the street’ has meant that for nearly four decades he has served long enough for thousands to love him and many more to hate him, but always receiving sufficient support from the people of West Bay to remain in power.

His political smarts has also meant that for years he used the seats he controlled in the district of West Bay to get pretty much whatever position the ‘Teflon Don’ wanted in the LA.

But if this recent incident and the outcries doesn’t lead to the end of his career in politics then nothing else will.