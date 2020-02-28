CIG tackling rising rent and house prices

(CNS): The explosion in the cost of rent on Grand Cayman, which many believe is exacerbated by the growth locally in the use of short-term rental platforms like Airbnb, plus the rising property prices, often blamed on foreign investment, is having a huge effect on the cost of living. In response, Housing Minister Dwayne Seymour and Planning Minister Joey Hew are spearheading an initiative to make housing affordable, beginning with “think-tanks” to identify the problems.

The Strategic Reform Implementations Unit (SRIU), which falls within the Office of the Deputy Governor, is facilitating the process of finding solutions to these challenges, which was launched on 12 February with a series of “think-tanks” and one-on-one sessions that engaged more than 50 stakeholders.

SRIU Senior Advisor Matthew Hylton said in a release that the purpose of the sessions was “to engage stakeholders to explore the factors behind the housing challenges, discuss ideas to help alleviate the problem, and suggest solutions towards affordable housing in the Cayman Islands”.

The release about the new initiative acknowledged that programmes already in place, such as the National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) and the Government Guaranteed Home Assisted Mortgage (GGHAM), as well as concessions on stamp duty fees for Caymanians and first-time home-owners, had not solved the problem of the lack of affordable housing for all residents.

The Economics and Statistics Office’s second quarter 2019 Consumer Price Index Report, which is the most recent published, found that the average cost of rental accommodation in Cayman increased by 19.3% over the same quarter in 2018.

In his 2020/21 Budget Policy Statement delivered to the Legislative Assembly in November 2019, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that housing is the largest factor in the rising cost of living in the Cayman Islands.

Seymour, whose ministry is also responsible for garbage collection and the dump, two major problems that have continued under his watch, stated, “The significant rise to the cost of living and its effects on residents is a priority that government is working towards finding a solution for.”

Hew, whose ministry is also tackling the horrendous congestion on the roads of Grand Cayman, recognised that the problem of high rent and unaffordable property prices, with its knock-on effect on the economy, will get worse as the population increases.

“The more people spend on housing, the less they spend on goods and services,” he said. “As our population grows, we have to examine sustainable solutions to avoid a housing bubble, while still being able to grow our economy.”

According to the release, during the first phase of consultations they received input from key government departments, such as the Needs Assessment Unit, the Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Planning, as well as from representatives from relevant private sector businesses, including construction, development, consulting, utilities, finance, banking and real estate.

Simon Watson, a partner at chartered surveyors and property consulting firm Charterland, said, “We need to look at factors effecting housing issues from all angles in order to best determine a way forward. I am in full support of this great initiative and in helping to find solutions to make housing more affordable.”

Hylton said that after the initial series of think-tank sessions, the SRIU will be moving onto the second phase of consultations, “which will involve detailed exploration of the key issues and potential solutions identified in phase one sessions, in order to advance the work required to identify solutions that address the main affordable housing concerns”, the release said.