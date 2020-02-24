Speaker apologises but rejects culpability

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush has issued a full statement regarding Friday’s incident and issued an apology to the victim of the assault as well as the rest of the management team of the bar. Bush has said that he passed out and fell and was disorientated when he came to, and lashed out at those trying to help without realising where he was and what was happening. Bush also opens up about his own mental health struggles and hopes that his opening up about this will help others.