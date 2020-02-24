Speaker apologises but rejects culpability

| 24/02/2020 | 114 Comments
Cayman News Service
Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush has issued a full statement regarding Friday’s incident and issued an apology to the victim of the assault as well as the rest of the management team of the bar. Bush has said that he passed out and fell and was disorientated when he came to, and lashed out at those trying to help without realising where he was and what was happening. Bush also opens up about his own mental health struggles and hopes that his opening up about this will help others.

Full statement by McKeeva Bush, 24 Feb 2020
  1. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 6:43 pm

    Corinthians 6:10

    …Nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God…..

    but they’ll do quite well in the government of the Cayman Islands

  2. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 6:16 pm

    Agree with other posters, if he is going to blame his despicable actions on mental health issues, then step down, resign and get help. There are many industry bartenders that have stories of his drunken, abusive behavior over the years. He just took it way too far this time. I don’t believe he “passed out”, but just fell down drunk. It happens, but there is no excuse to verbally and physically assault staff members trying to help. I bet they are so regretting that decision now. Should have left him on the ground. Someone who claims to care so much about his country and constituents should not be out on a Friday night getting intoxicated expecting no one will observe his behavior. The police need to charge him, Good riddance….

  3. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 5:59 pm

    Enough is enough. This man has been doing this crap and getting away with it all his life. To use his daughter’s death as an excuse is lower than low and he ahould be ashamed of himself. He needs to be stopped and removed from the LA. . At least he admitted to having mental health issues. Thats the first step, admitting he has a problem. He needs to go. He has embarresed us for long enough. If you care about your Country Mac, please step down.

  4. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 5:54 pm

    Since he is saying he is mentally ill perhaps the Premier can make him give up the position of Speaker because I can’t really see him Aking the right decisions in such a powerful position. WWTPD what would the Premier do?

  5. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 5:51 pm

    This individual is a disgrace to have in our L.A.! The whole island need to protest in front of the L.A. for him to be removed!

    This is a Christian – as he always claims he is?

    Drunk and disorderly in public!

  6. Expat cluttering up the infrastructure says:
    24/02/2020 at 5:45 pm

    His heart is pure and his hands are clean. If you believe that, then the earth is flat and pigs fly.

  7. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 5:43 pm

    God’s Blessings for taking the step towards your Recovery, McKeeva.
    Prayers for your strength to give it your all🙏🏼

  8. West Brayer says:
    24/02/2020 at 5:19 pm

    I have heard this story many times before -“I blacked out and do not remember” – Caymanians involved in deadly hit and run incidents. A national trait – never accept responsibility for your actions and lay the blame elsewhere.

  9. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 5:13 pm

    So that’s the best you have McSKewa, vile individual, yes you are. I trust yourself and all associated enablers are proud for demonstrating the precedent set for our youth scuppering away any requirement for a moral compass or adherence to integrity and respect for a system of justice, – abuse, lie, manipulate, and get away with all that you can, – perfect Honourable One, just perfect. Ms Kwong, a mind full of empathy has been dispatched your way

  10. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 5:08 pm

    Deliberate intimidation tactic calling her name. What a real piece of shit this man is.

  11. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:57 pm

    Bull S..t so this will be his pass for beating the woman up ????”i got so drunk i best everyone up cause i didnt know where i was” now i heard everything.

  12. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:54 pm

    I am sure Anthony Eden and the pastors will forgive McKeeva. After all, it’s not like he’s trying to be in a loving and committed gay marriage. That would be just way too much.

    Anyone who gets drunk and hits a woman in the face has done a bad thing, for sure, but a marriage that Reverend Sykes, the Pope, and some random brain-dead Bible-obsessed idiot wouldn’t approve of, no way! That is crossing the line.

  13. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:52 pm

    So resign from public office. Remove that stress. Combine it with the professional help and no alcohol and maybe you will get better in your old age.

  14. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:50 pm

    Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Losing your own child is unimaginable.

  15. Pond Scum says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:41 pm

    Methinks your time is nigh. Excuses will do no good if Mr. Cummings gets wind of this, which he will before days end. You are a complete disgrace to the Cayman Islands and should be made an example of and ostracised from here on. You also should be forever banned from public office, you’re nothing but a common thug, your reputation and history of abuse precede you!
    I sincerely hope Ms. Kwong receives every iota of first world justice she deserves. Let’s see the real CaymanKind support and rally around her!

    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:40 pm

    Benjamin Franklin: “Never ruin an apology with an excuse.”

  17. i am laughing too hard says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:38 pm

    Excuse me? He has mental issues? Well, then, all the more reason for the people to call for his resignation. No, Bo Bo, please resign and do whatever your physician encourages you to do but we the people cannot continue to pay a hefty salary for a potential time bomb.

  18. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:37 pm

    Let’s get real on this. It’s not the first time an MLA has gone a bit OTT in a bar and embarrassed themselves. Anyone remember what used to go on in Durty Reid’s? I do and somewhere people here probably still have some of the photos 🙂

  19. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:36 pm

    This was the apology that should have come after the assault in Florida, and the change that should have happened then.

    Just more witnesses this time.

    Resign, repent, and dedicate the rest of your life to something worthwhile.

  20. A former expat says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:36 pm

    “Even if you are caught red-handed, never admit it, because this is not what it looks like”. Guess who said that? A well known Caymanian attorney. I don’t remember what we were discussing once at a party, but it got stuck in my head. “ If your wife caught you sitting on a beach and hugging a woman, it is never what it looks like, for it could be interpreted many ways.” Never admit anything.

  21. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:30 pm

    Isnt this an admission of not being mentally fit for office?

  22. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:29 pm

    Biggest load of bull I’ve ever read. Poor me, I’m fat. Poor me, I’m sad. Take some responsibility you sad little man.

  23. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:29 pm

    This must be the most cowardly pathetic cringe-worthy attempt to wriggle out of responsibility I have ever seen. It would be bad from a low-level criminal, but this is the speaker of the house and former premier. I feel like I need a shower just from reading it.

  24. Honour Your Appointment with the Headsman says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:27 pm

    Methinks your time is nigh. Excuses will do no good if Mr. Cummings gets wind of this, which he will before days end. You are a complete disgrace to the Cayman Islands and should be made an example of and ostracised from here on. You also should be forever banned from public office, you’re nothing but a common thug, your reputation and history of abuse precede you!
    I sincerely hope Ms. Kwong receives every iota of first world justice she deserves. Let’s see the real CaymanKind support and rally around her!

  25. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:20 pm

    He passed out alright. He was drunk! Public drunkenness is an offence.

    He just be removed from the office of Speaker. He is a disgrace!

  26. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:18 pm

    In Jamaica many of our politicians are corrupt. Strange bedfellows. But this man would not have survived in office one day after this incident and a file would already be with our female DPP. Go to AA and ask any of the old-timers if he should get off. He needs to be prosecuted and removed Cayman islands.

  27. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:14 pm

    Should have went to Wendy’s.

  28. Anonymous says:
    24/02/2020 at 4:00 pm

    i always said caymanians don’t take responsibility or are held accountable for their actions.

    when was the last time someone was fired from the civil service?

    • Not all Caymanians Bobo says:
      24/02/2020 at 4:23 pm

      Do not generalize Caymanians Bobo. That’s Mac not me.

    • Anonymous says:
      24/02/2020 at 5:00 pm

      They don’t get fired. Just beaten up.

    • Chris Johnson says:
      24/02/2020 at 5:35 pm

      He will be remembered for Inter Alia the following

      1. Director of First Cayman Bank where investors lost millions
      2. Dodgy deals with Stan Thomas
      3. Mate of Michael Ryan , taking commissions followed by receivership of hotel. Only $200 m owing
      4. Use of Goverment credit cards for personal usage.
      5. Allegedly sexually assaulting an employee at a casino in Florida.

      Cayman people need speak out as they did about the port. This Baffoon has to go.

      Reply

