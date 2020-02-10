Smith Barcadere project protest planned

Smith Cove enhancement, artist’s rendition

(CNS): A peaceful protest is planned at the Smith Barcadere this Saturday as a demonstration against government’s planned enhancement project at the site, even though the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure has already started the tendering process. Among the objections is that the enhancement will encourage tour operators to drop off cruise ship passengers there. However, Barbara Conolly, the MLA for the district that includes the beach, has stressed that there will be no commercial activity at Smith Cove.

Speaking on Radio Cayman’s call-in show “For the Record” with host Orrett Connor on Monday morning, Conolly noted that there are covenants in place to restrict commercial activity in that area, so there will be no cruise ship packages, tours or group activities conducted at Smith Cove.

Another point of contention about the redesigned enhancements at the property is that an area of ironshore next to the beach will be cleared for a parking lot for around 45 cars plus restrooms. Some objectors have noted that there is there is a vacant property immediately behind the existing parking lot accros the road that could be acquired and the parking lot tripled in size. However, former planning minister Kurt Tibbetts, now a planning consultant who also appeared on the show, said that the owner of that lot refuses to sell it.

Conolly said that what motivated her to spearhead the enhancements was that she used to get calls from police about the crime going on there, such as drugs use and sexual acts.

At the end of the show, Conolly said it was very disheartening to have to come on the radio and have to defend the project that will benefit everyone, including the disabled and the elderly. She called the objectors “selfish” and suggested that objections were about promoting people’s political ambitions.

Tristan Hydes, the deputy chief office of the planning ministry, noted that safety was a priority, hence the location of proposed parking lot on the same side of the road as the beach plus the addition of sidewalk and lighting. However, they took on board the points made at a public meeting on the enhancement, for example reducing the number of gazebos from eight to one and making them “more islandy”.

Hydes stated on Radio Cayman that the estimate for the project is “nowhere near” the $2 million that some objectors have suggested.

According to a release, the Public Works Department which is carrying out the project management and consultancy services for the Smith Barcadere Project stressed that there will be no interference with the existing beach.

The project is being managed by the Smith Barcadere Committee that was formed specifically to administer the affairs of the project. The group is made up of representatives from the George Town Revitalisation Initiative, public and private sector and residents of the area.

Conolly said the Smith Barcadere Committee is working with the PWD to ensure that the concerns that were expressed at the public consultation meeting were taken into consideration.

“Smith Barcadere will be a park and beach where all Caymanians can come and enjoy. It is a treasured beach spot for families to swim and spend time together and our vision for it is to do what we can to enhance what we already know and love. We will be adding additional restrooms that will offer the disabled full accessibility, an improved parking lot and environmental friendly lighting,” she noted.

“It is important to take account of the public feedback at the consultation meeting held in July 2018. The proposed parking lot will be located to the northern end of the purchased parcel so as to minimise loss of vegetation and not block the view of the sea. In addition, local material will be used for the parking lot instead of asphalt to support natural drainage,” Conolly added.

Hydes noted that because the tender process is ongoing, some information cannot be disclosed. “The tender closed in January so we are in a position to share more information at this time, but we still cannot jeopardise the process. We want to be as transparent as possible as this project is for the people, and so we will ensure that information is available to the public through several channels as we proceed with various stages of the plan,” he said.

Hydes said the proposed enhancements of the improved Barcadere public beach and park will be for the enjoyment of all Caymanians, increased accessibility for older persons and those with disabilities, reduced congestion and improved safety.

PWD has said that safety and accessibility are critical elements in the proposed plan with sidewalks and traffic calming measures included to increase safety of pedestrians in the area and users of the existing parking lot across the road.

On the proposed project, restrooms will be located closer to the new parking lot for easier access for older people and those with disabilities. The location of the restrooms is also to minimise any loss of indigenous trees. There are some non-native vegetation such as invasive “pop-nut” trees that will be removed to allow for the construction of the parking lot. In addition, local vegetation such as coco-plum and grape trees will be added to improve shading and beautification.

The project is expected to commence in March 2020.