Ship turned away by Cayman amid coronavirus fears

MSC Meraviglia

(CNS): One of the six cruise ships scheduled to visit Grand Cayman on Wednesday has been denied entry because a crew member on board with a travel history to a country with cases of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) had symptoms associated with the disease and had been placed in isolation on the ship. The decision by the Cayman Islands Ministry of Health followed that of the Jamaican authorities, which denied landing to the ship at Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Tuesday.

The MSC Meraviglia, which has around 4,500 passengers and over 1,600 crew members, arrived at the Jamaican port at around 8:30 Tuesday morning, 25 February. However, port health officials who inspected the ship discovered that there was a crew member in isolation with a cough, fever and associated muscle pains, symptoms of COVID-19, which has now infected at least 80,067 people worldwide and killed at least 2,700.

“We saw that there was somebody there who is in quarantine because that person came from the Philippines and the 14 days have not elapsed,” public relations and advocate officer at the North East Regional Health Authority, Angenice Whyte, told The Gleaner.

“They have that person in quarantine but that was not told to us before the ship docked, so as part of our public health standard and regulation handed down by the Ministry of Health on how we deal with communicable diseases, we did not allow persons to leave the ship,” Whyte said.

The release from the Cayman Ministry of Health did not name the ship that has been refused landing or mention the coronavirus, merely noting the symptoms of the person in isolation and that the ship had been turned away by Jamaican health authorities.

“The Ministry of Health and the Public Health Department have reviewed the medical details of the person who has been isolated and the details of one other member of the ship’s complement who is not well. Both appear to be in a stable condition,” the release stated.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said, “In an abundance of caution, in order to provide protection to the health and safety of the residents of the Cayman Islands, the government has denied permission for the cruise ship to call on Grand Cayman as previously scheduled.”

The Meraviglia is scheduled to go on to Cozumel, Mexico, and then to the Bahamas. It is unclear if the ship will be allowed to land at those destinations.

The COVID-19, which is reaching pandemic levels, continues to put a strain on the cruise ship industry, including the two cruise lines that are partnering in the Cayman Islands cruise berthing project. According to the Miami Herald, Royal Caribbean Cruises shares dropped more than 7% Tuesday to close at $89.55 per share, more than 16 points below Friday’s closing price, while Carnival Corportion’s shares fell more than 5% Tuesday to close at $35.84, down almost 6 points from its Friday close.

Nevertheless, Grand Cayman remains a popular port of call, and five ships, with a total passenger headcount of almost 11,000, are still scheduled to visit George Town on Wednesday.