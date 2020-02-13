Sex assault cases advance toward trial

Courthouse, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A George Town man pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared in court Friday and is now expected to face trial later this year. Few details have yet been revealed about the allegations against Akeem Joel Grant, who is said to have forced himself upon a victim last summer at a George Town address. Meanwhile, two men charged last month with sexually assaulting a woman in East End at gunpoint have not yet answered the charges but have indicated they will be pleading not guilty.

When the defendants, who cannot me named yet for legal reasons, appeared before the court, the judge heard that their attorney was seeking a legal hearing about the charges and therefore they would not be answering them until the outcome of that application. However, the lawyer confirmed that her clients denied all the allegations against them and would be seeking a trial.

A date was set for late April and the men were remanded in custody.