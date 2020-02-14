Scammers use cops’ email to phish

(CNS): The RCIPS is urging the public not to click on a fraudulent email currently circulating that purports to come from the Financial Crime Unit and instead forward it to them. The police said that no one has yet reported being conned in this scam. The email suggests that a police complaint has been filed against the recipient and asks them to click a link ‘attachment’ to the case file for them to urgently review.

The link in the email is a phishing attempt and members of the public are warned not to click on any such links.

If any similar email is received it should be forwarded to the RCIPS Financial Crime Investigation Unit at RCIPS.FCU@rcips.ky.

Police said domain names on email addresses can be spoofed, as in this case where it appears to be sent from a genuine RCIPS address, ending in “@rcips.ky”, but is a scam nonetheless.

“Generally, when contacting members of the public via email, RCIPS staff will sign their name and position at the bottom of the email,” the police said. “The RCIPS also does not distribute case files via email.”

Officers said that other indications that an email is fraudulent, all of which are present in this case, are: scammers address recipients by an email address and not by name, there are frequent typos and grammar mistakes and an oddly formatted signature. See example of the fraudulent email below: