Runway asphalt ramp damaged by aircraft blast

Owen Roberts International Airport, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The damage to the runway at Owen Roberts International Airport, which caused it to be closed Monday afternoon, was caused by aircraft blast “lifting” the temporary asphalt ramp that had been placed the evening before, Sunday 9 February, according to the Cayman Islands Airport Authority. The work was part of the “runway rehabilitation” project currently underway to strengthen the runway.

Runway operations were suspended Monday at 3:23pm and remained closed for approximately two and half hours, reopening at 5:55pm Monday evening with a “re-declared distance”, which allowed limited flight operations to resume. Full flight operations resumed today, Tuesday, at 7:00am, the CIAA said in a release issued this afternoon.

The authority said that safety inspections and controlled observations by airport engineers were carried out immediately following the incident. Work was carried out yesterday evening to repair the temporary ramp and to ensure that the permanent pavement was not affected.

Additionally, the CIAA’s project team and the contractor met Monday night “to discuss and agree enhanced methodologies to be used in the construction of temporary ramps to prevent a reoccurrence throughout the remainder of the project”, the authority said.

In October 2019 the CIAA signed a $30 million deal to expand and upgrade the runway and airfield at ORIA. The selected bidder comprises two local companies — the Dart owned general contractor DECCO and Island Paving — along with IDL Projects, a Canadian firm that specialises in airport infrastructure.

“We had a slight set-back yesterday on flight operations but took immediate action to address the situation and to secure the runway, only resuming flight operations after safety inspections and controlled observations indicated it was safe to do so,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson. “I want to thank all teams involved in yesterday’s operations and last night’s works for their continued commitment to the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.”

The CIAA explained that the runway rehabilitation project entails the runway to be milled to a nominal depth of 25mm to remove the existing runway grooves, paint and rubber deposits, and then 180mm of hot mix asphalt will be placed on the runway in a series of three paving lifts.

At the end of each night’s production, a temporary asphalt ramp will be placed on the runway to account for the difference in the elevations of the new and existing pavement, and temporary paint striping will be installed. After the final lift of pavement is completed, the runway will be grooved and final markings placed.

Work on rehabilitating the runway began in early February 2020 and the CIAA says it will take approximately five months to complete. The work will require the runway to be closed nightly to all aircraft movements between the hours of 10:00pm and 7:00am.