Rivers hedges on support for Eden’s motion

Minister Tara Rivers in the LA on 30 January

(CNS): Following a backlash from her constituents and the community, Minister Tara Rivers has used social media to claim that her support for a private member’s motion brought by Anthony Eden calling for government to reaffirm the right to freedom of expression to protect pastors from allegations of hate speech was confined to the motion’s resolution to protect freedom of religion. But Rivers is facing criticism because the motion was clearly brought to press government into protecting hate speech against LGBT people.

Freedom of religion is already enshrined and protected in the Bill of Rights. The 2009 Constitution goes even further, elevating Christianity above other religions and affirming the historical importance of Christianity to these islands and its culture. But Eden’s motion, debated last Friday, was not just about protecting pastors’ right to preach, he deliberately pointed to a case in the UK where he claimed Christians had been charged for quoting from the Bible.

However, in all cases where people have twisted religious texts to taunt, bully or deliberately target minority groups, it is considered hate speech and they are not prosecuted for quoting scripture but inciting hatred.

Eden doubled down on his view that deriding the LGBT community, be it through scripture or his own distorted opinion about issues surrounding gender and sexuality, should be protected.

He introduced the motion by immediately referring to gay marriage and what he believes is the attack on Cayman’s traditions by those who want marriage equality. And he made it clear that he believes homosexuality is “absolutely disgusting”, and does not believe LGBT people should be afforded any kind of respect or human rights.

Rivers was the only minister present in the chamber at the time of the vote who did not speak in support of the motion but voted ‘yes’ to the principles of it. Both Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour clearly professed their support of Eden’s position, which is in line with their previous contributions on the numerous opportunities Eden has created during this current tenure to express hate speech under the protection of parliamentary privilege.

In the past, Rivers has been absent from these types of debates, which bring up issues that some of the more liberal minded representatives may find awkward, thereby avoiding the need to vote.

On this occasion she lent her clear support, but has since claimed it was entirely based on the idea of protecting people’s right to preach Christian doctrine. She did not, however, offer her support to the LGBT community or apologise for the open attacks on them during the debate. This angered her constituents, who said she stood by while a bully spewed hate about a minority group here and she did not stand up for their rights.

But she was not alone. Not a single member who was present in the chamber offered their support to LGBT people during the debate.