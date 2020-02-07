Rivers hedges on support for Eden’s motion
(CNS): Following a backlash from her constituents and the community, Minister Tara Rivers has used social media to claim that her support for a private member’s motion brought by Anthony Eden calling for government to reaffirm the right to freedom of expression to protect pastors from allegations of hate speech was confined to the motion’s resolution to protect freedom of religion. But Rivers is facing criticism because the motion was clearly brought to press government into protecting hate speech against LGBT people.
Freedom of religion is already enshrined and protected in the Bill of Rights. The 2009 Constitution goes even further, elevating Christianity above other religions and affirming the historical importance of Christianity to these islands and its culture. But Eden’s motion, debated last Friday, was not just about protecting pastors’ right to preach, he deliberately pointed to a case in the UK where he claimed Christians had been charged for quoting from the Bible.
However, in all cases where people have twisted religious texts to taunt, bully or deliberately target minority groups, it is considered hate speech and they are not prosecuted for quoting scripture but inciting hatred.
Eden doubled down on his view that deriding the LGBT community, be it through scripture or his own distorted opinion about issues surrounding gender and sexuality, should be protected.
He introduced the motion by immediately referring to gay marriage and what he believes is the attack on Cayman’s traditions by those who want marriage equality. And he made it clear that he believes homosexuality is “absolutely disgusting”, and does not believe LGBT people should be afforded any kind of respect or human rights.
Rivers was the only minister present in the chamber at the time of the vote who did not speak in support of the motion but voted ‘yes’ to the principles of it. Both Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour clearly professed their support of Eden’s position, which is in line with their previous contributions on the numerous opportunities Eden has created during this current tenure to express hate speech under the protection of parliamentary privilege.
In the past, Rivers has been absent from these types of debates, which bring up issues that some of the more liberal minded representatives may find awkward, thereby avoiding the need to vote.
On this occasion she lent her clear support, but has since claimed it was entirely based on the idea of protecting people’s right to preach Christian doctrine. She did not, however, offer her support to the LGBT community or apologise for the open attacks on them during the debate. This angered her constituents, who said she stood by while a bully spewed hate about a minority group here and she did not stand up for their rights.
But she was not alone. Not a single member who was present in the chamber offered their support to LGBT people during the debate.
God bless Tara! West Bay stands with you!
2021 soon come.
“Religious mysticism is intellectual garbage. It’s a vestige of the old superstitious Dark Ages when nobody knew anything and the whole world was sinking deeper and deeper into filth and disease and poverty and ignorance.
It is one of those delusions that isn’t called insane only because there are so many people involved.”
—Robert M. Pirsig, Lila: An Inquiry Into Morals, 1991.
Tara Rivers is a complete fraud and a huge disappointment as minister. She has become the younger version of Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. She will do anything for a vote and use up the privilege of public office including selling her soul and services that helps her retain power. As an intelligent woman she has taken her constituents for fools. Her time is up in 2021 because she is a big part of Cayman’s problems because of her self serving agenda and poor judgement.
Everyone subscribes to a religion.
Some people subscribe to Buddhism, Islam, Shintoism, Catholicism, Atheism, Hedonism, Sexism, Protestantism, etc.
There are only 2 religions in the world.
The religion of Cain, the hateful man who told God to take it or leave it or the religion of Abel, the one who brought the blood of the innocent Lamb, representing the final sacrifice for our sins.
I bring the blood of the Lamb of God (Jesus Christ) as atonement for my sins (and they are many). I do not bring to God any of my good works or deeds of kindness.
What do you bring to God today?
Bring the blood of the Lamb and live. This is not a game.
Let Jesus save you, He has done the work. How can you hate a pure Man that paid for your sins?
It is clear politicians are caught in the cross hairs of shoring up their older and narrow-minded voter base and navigating the growing numbers of younger or more open-minded voters. This will become a trickier issue with each election for the next decade or two. For most of these politicians, it’s easier to stay silently complicit than take a stand one way or another. As for Tara, she’s trying (but failing) to speak from both sides of her mouth.
Tata cannot be trusted. She’s Big Mac’s newest shiny toy
She is a waste of space and will do anything for votes and power.
Not a genuine bone in her body. WBS needs to vote her out.
Religion makes people so stupid.
Come on Cayman, can’t we just outgrow it and move on?
It’s going to be a hard habit to break as it really is an opiate of the masses in Cayman. Hate thy neighbour is the norm. We have a twisted bunch on our hands.
Stupid cultures make stupid people and vise versa.
She has failed to canvas, understand, and represent the mindset of the voters of WBS. This is the nail in her career there. She’d have to switch districts for next time and spin the wheel there.
As a lifelong atheist I’d say it’s not the religion that’s at fault but the abuse of it. I’ve lived in the Middle East with no problems but telling ‘Christian’ people here you don’t have any religious beliefs gets you treated like a leper. Even the local churches that supposedly worship the same God seem to be in conflict with each other – bit like a gang turf war.