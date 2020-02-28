Regs to come after ethics law starts

(CNS): More than four years after passing the original legislation, government has issued the commencement order for the Standards in Public Life Law, but the regulations will not be published until after the fact. Last month the premier said the issues that had concerned those serving on public sector boards had been addressed through the regulations, though he did not detail what they were. As a result, the public still does not know how much this law has been weakened

The law is coming into effect on Sunday, 1 March, but the regulations detailing how it will work will come out Monday, a government official has confirmed to CNS.

The implementation of the law coincides with public pressure for House Speaker McKeeva Bush to resign. Bush, who holds one of the highest offices in the Cayman Islands, has admitted being involved in the assault of a female manager at a Seven Mile Beach bar early last Saturday morning. He has since apologised to his victim and has said he is taking a leave of absence to address his alcohol abuse and mental health problems.

But the community is calling for him to step down completely. MLA Ezzard Miller (NS) has noted the constitutional problem that there is no provision for him to take a leave of absence.

And it appears the implementation of the SIPL law will not assist in resolving the growing crisis surrounding the speaker as there is still no code of conduct for politicians that would cover the issues regarding Bush’s behaviour last weekend or the question of whether he is able to take the leave of absence or if he needs to resign.

Miller believes the answer is in the Legislative Assembly Standing Orders. He said that while there is no written code of conduct, there is certainly an implicit code to which every member subscribes.

“At the core of our unwritten code of conduct is a pledge to safeguard the respect necessary to maintaining the trust and confidence of the local population and the international community. When we damage that respect, as has so obviously happened in this case, then our fidelity to the institution that we serve and represent must be challenged,” Miller said Friday, as he called for a special meeting of the Legislative Assembly to deal with the Bush situation.

While the SIPL is about much more than resolving the current constitutional situation caused by Bush’s behaviour, it has served to highlight the inadequacies of the law, and the public has no idea how weakened the legislation may now be until the regulations become published.

The law will, however, formalise the role of the Commission for Standards in Public Life, although that body appears to be hamstrung in the face of this current crisis. The commission issued a statement earlier this week revealing its inability to deal with the situation regarding the speaker.

The commission said that its “authority does not extend to engagement with a public official’s private life or dealings except where the circumstances raise a reasonable inference of lack of integrity, incompetence, corruption, conflict of interest or lack of standards of ethical conduct in the conduct of that official’s public functions”.

The commission went on to say that the matter of Bush’s admitted assault is outside its remit at this time.

And while the public may find that utterly inconceivable, the spokesperson for the commission made it clear that it will not be any help in resolving this particular matter. However, the commission said one of its functions set out under the Constitution is to recommend codes of conduct.

“In 2013 and 2017 the Commission provided extensive feedback on the original and revised Draft Ministerial Code of Conduct produced by the

Cabinet Office,” the commission stated. “The Commission has made several requests for updates on the finalisation and implementation of the Ministerial Code of Conduct, which we understand remains in draft form. The Commission encourages the finalisation of a code which would apply to all elected members.”

The long wait for the SIPL law has raised considerable controversy in the community for some time, and has contributed to the growing public distrust in all public officials. Throughout the last four years government has blamed the directors who serve on public authority boards, councils and commissions for the delay in implementing the law.

On numerous occasions Premier Alden McLaughlin has pointed to government’s heavy dependence on these volunteer directors who are overseeing many important areas of the public service. His government has made it clear it has been willing to accommodate their concerns over public exposure of their personal finances.

But the opposition has continued to question the issue, especially Ezzard Miller, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee, who has challenged the idea that they should be given a pass. He has pointed out the constant recycling of certain people in the community on the various boards, against the backdrop of public suspicion of corruption and conflict.

Miller believes strongly in the need for board members to be scrutinised, regardless of whether or not they are volunteers, because they are still in service to the people and responsible for public cash.