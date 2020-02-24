Public pressure mounts for Bush’s resignation

House Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Not one member of government or the Legislative Assembly has issued any statement about the very public assault, in which the speaker of the House is accused of striking a bar manager on Friday night, but the community is not remaining silent. Among growing calls for McKeeva Bus’s resignation across social media, a campaign supporting the victim has also gone viral. The hashtag #Sheissupported is being re-posted over and over, making it clear that the people are behind the woman and want Bush to resign.

It is still not clear, however, if the Coral Beach bar manager has filed a police report. Bush was not arrested on the night of the incident but police have confirmed that a senior public figure is under investigation in connection with the assault.

Given the number of witnesses and the very public nature of the assault, the RCIPS’ efforts to keep a lid on the identity of the alleged suspect has failed. But the police still face an uphill struggle with the investigation unless those witnesses are prepared to give evidence.