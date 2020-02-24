Public pressure mounts for Bush’s resignation
(CNS): Not one member of government or the Legislative Assembly has issued any statement about the very public assault, in which the speaker of the House is accused of striking a bar manager on Friday night, but the community is not remaining silent. Among growing calls for McKeeva Bus’s resignation across social media, a campaign supporting the victim has also gone viral. The hashtag #Sheissupported is being re-posted over and over, making it clear that the people are behind the woman and want Bush to resign.
It is still not clear, however, if the Coral Beach bar manager has filed a police report. Bush was not arrested on the night of the incident but police have confirmed that a senior public figure is under investigation in connection with the assault.
Given the number of witnesses and the very public nature of the assault, the RCIPS’ efforts to keep a lid on the identity of the alleged suspect has failed. But the police still face an uphill struggle with the investigation unless those witnesses are prepared to give evidence.
Category: Politics
Please Caymanians , can we not stand United on this one issue ? How much more embrassment do we need ? He needs to go ! As for the others…..
With the silence emanating from CIG and all of our elected officials we now know what they are made of. #sheissupported #votethemallout
This matter should NOT be swept under the rug #Sheissupported
The victim should be allowed to bring most serious charges against him. XXXX As for our other politicians, their silence speaks volumes. Call a vote of no confidence and let’s get rid of the rotten bunch now. The world is watching how we handle this and EU has their finger on that Blacklist button.
It’s despicable how complicit the police are being, even in the simple fact of not naming him! 60 witnesses on a small island, it doesn’t take but 5 minutes for news to spread like a Dump Fire about a man, he’s no man, he’s The Speaker of the House
The silence surrounding this incident is deafening, sad and pathetic. We MUST stand with her, the innocent bar manager who did not deserve this! What kind of picture are we trying to paint for our tourists (who were also present that night) and our future generations? Are we trying to say that such behavior is okay? Or it’s only okay if you’re in the government body? Which is it? What do we have to do to get this fool out of his office, he does NOT deserve this position of power, enough is enough!
We have fought the government when it comes to the Port Project, Barkers and Smith Cove… let’s continue the fight for this woman, for ALL women and children alike, who suffer similar abuse every.single.day.! Enough! Tick tock to this complacent government- shame on all of you!!!!!
#sheissupported
#enoughisenough
#resignbigmac
This is the second incident he has been involved in in less than 4 years, its seriously time for Bush to go
How can anyone look our youth in the face and say we live in a decent and safe society, bound by rule of law when people like Mckeeva get away with stuff like this
If he hasn’t resigned before weeks end, people need to start publicly protesting and shaming him at any events or meetings of the LA he attends
Bush was removed from EXCO once. Do you remember his “Candle in the Wind” moment?
The fact that William Mackeeva Bush is not being investigated nor arrested shows how far the Cayman Islands are down the toilet.
While Alden is out trying to tell everyone why Cayman should not be on a blacklist, he should look in his backyard and realize how the outside world looks upon Cayman.
I feel Mackeeva is a scary person who has a horseshoe up his bunky. The way he speaks to people in real life and on the internet blows my hair back each and every time.
I feel William Mackeeva Bush is rude, belligerent, arrogant, out of control, and dangerous with power that should be stripped immediately while this situation is investigated thoroughly.
This cannot be swept under the carpet with a silk broom.
This man is out of order he needs to take account for the disrespect that he has shown to the bar manager who is a women and also to all the other young girls and women that he has disrespected one way or another.
We should all show our support to the bar manager and hope that she will press charges against Bush.
Only in the Cayman Islands! Most civilized countries enforce their laws.
The cross of Jesus hanging around his neck tells you everything you need to know.
Right, why don’t you include billions of people in your idiotic generalization.
Typical arrogant atheist, vacuous of any intellect whatsoever.
I understand that the process includes a thorough investigation and persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
However, the silence from the government and all the elected members currently demonstrates they have no clue what leadership looks like or what is expected from public officials and senior government officials in those positions. Perhaps too many secrets and quid pro quo’s exist within the current administration.
It further proves they are so desperate to stay in power particularly the Premier, Deputy Premier and all Cabinet members they cannot afford to lose the support of the Hon. McKeeva Bush and MLA Eugene Ebanks if a decision is made to remove Mr. Bush as Speaker from the ranks of the government of National Unity.
A few questions:
1. Do they know the difference between right and wrong?
2. Do they care about public perceptions?
Their loyalty must be to what is in the best interests of Cayman not their political party.
There must be one standard of accountability applicable to all persons including all politicians and public officials.
#STAYWOKE🇰🇾
Johann Moxam
Bush resigns! First manned mission landing on the Sun! Which do you think is more likely?
This is the worst I have seen Cayman in many years! Some terrible S#@!$ is going on here in Cayman Foreign Police stealing, political scumbags taking bribes, their minions getting away with all types of criminal misconduct and behavior, overseas criminals and fugitives running amok here. Immigration running lotto language scam control by certain nationalities. Governor he telling us all is well according to his standards Our environment is facing total annihilation from greedy overseas developers and their suppose to be illegal fronting idiotic Caymanians, in order accommodate and facilitate work Permit holders who are displacing Caymanians at every turn in this society and our narrow roads. What a mess!!? start by get rid of the first drunken master of this foreign owned corrupt clan.
nothing gonna be done….😴😴😴😴
All those hashtaggers should be offering her a job instead. Pressing charges against your employer (even if only by extension) when you on a work permit wouldn’t be an easy choice.
I totally agree. If it was another MP, he would already be in all the papers running them down and shaming them and making himself sound incapable of transgression. Really and truly, how much more can this one person embarrass the Cayman Islands?? I for one, demand he resign; and if his constituents insist on him representing them in the next election, they obviously do not hold themselves in high regard.
Resign? And keep his generous pension entitlements and title for life? How about the police start with an arrest?
Mckeeva 2021! Keep West Bay Great! #KWBG
He will have to be physically removed- doesn’t have the decency nor integrity to resign!, his Premier and his cabinet could order it though!!
Collapse this rubbish coalition and take back Cayman from the Brink. Its time for Bababushka to go and the rest of his bull#@$% entourage with him leave Alden in London Stateless and get rid of this useless Governor who along with his Photo op staff ain”t doing diddle squat about the serious level of corruption in Cayman now.
XXXXX In Britain he would not only be removed from his position as Speaker, but also forced to resign as an MLA. The silence from his fellow MLA’s speaks volumes, they should all be required to take their seats and eat a banana, to emphasise that Cayman in actuality. is still a banana republic
we can only pray that karma catches up with mac…..
Firstly, if he was anyone else, XXXXX Secondly, why is government paying for a driver after hours to take him drinking in the official car!!
I understand her trepedation considering the nefarious ways problems are often solved here such as revolking permits of victoms or even unwanted expat baby momma’s. But I hope she understands this is not a one time episode and there will be more if this type of predator is not brought to pay for their horrible crimes. She is significantly and publicly supported and therefore safe from such backroom machinations.
Something is seriously wrong when a victim of abuse is intimidated to file a police report.
He should have apologized and resigned already.
Absolutely disgraceful. By not speaking up, they are just as bad as him. I guess that’s not such a surprise….
All men are created equal.
In this instance and yet again, we see that some Teflon coated ones are more equal than others .
Shouldn’t the Governor remove him. XXX
He certainly won’t resign – if he had that kind of character he’d have resigned long since.
And Alden won’t sack him – he doesn’t have the balls.
So nothing will happen.
What sort of a society do you expect to have with leadership like this?
Why do the police face any issues with their investigation? The video evidence they have is enough.
In addition, I say we give all politicians 24 hours to unequivocally condemn the act and themselves call for the speakers removal, and banishment from politics, or we bring referendum calling for the removal of the entire elected government.
The man regards himself as untouchable. Arrogance presonified. He will not resign. Doubt in his eyes he thinks he has done anything wrong, #sheissupported