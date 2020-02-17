Profits roll in for CUC as sales and customers grow
(CNS): Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider, Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC), enjoyed another profitable year in 2019, driven by a surge in the number of customers and rising temperatures causing increasing use of air-conditioning. CUC sales increased by 6% to over 30,500 customer, and it now supplies the largest number in its history. Shareholders enjoyed a significant dividend, as net earnings increased by $2.3 million over the net earnings of $26.8 million in 2018.
President and CEO of the firm Richard Hew was obviously pleased with the positive financial results, which he said were primarily driven by the increased electricity consumption in Grand Cayman’s growing economy.
“More importantly, during the year the Company engaged in activities that will ensure we successfully deliver safe, reliable, least-cost electricity in a sustainable manner to our customers well into the future. The Company made excellent progress on its Capital Investment Plan activities including building new substations, a control room and an upgrade of monitoring
and controls technology, all to increase service capacity and reliability to our customers,” he said.
Hew noted OfReg’s approval for CUC’s 20 megawatt Utility-scale Battery project, which is in the tendering stage. “Battery storage provides the grid stability necessary to integrate higher levels of intermittent renewables,” he stated.
However, Cayman is still very dependent on burning diesel. The growth in generation means that the solar farm, the Customer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme, which is fully subscribed, and the Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programme that replaced it are doing little of substance to drive the country off fossil fuels and towards the government’s ambitious goal of having 70% of Cayman’s electricity powered by sustainable sources by 2037.
No additional residential or commercial customers will be added to the CUC’s CORE programme, where smaller customers making a switch towards renewables could integrate freely with the CUC grid. However, the company is hoping to expand the DER programme, which currently has only four customers. This was designed for much larger independent power generators rather than a small house with solar panels and a wind-turbine.
And the rapage continues.
And you wonder why people rob. I do not condone crime but to be honest I sometimes wonder how some people can even afford food in this place. I don’t care about foreigners because they can go home I care about Caymanians who have been left behind by the greedy corrupt powers.
Carbon tax.
Well..lucky us that we had the “Leader of the Loosers” negotiate that new contract.
Anyone hear the push internally to change engines over to LNG? Hint, it involves a high ranking CUC employee’s family member.
I am looking forward to the announcement of a rate increase as we get closer to summer. It will be approved without question or concern by the regulator.
So with all the racketeering and extortion money they are making can’t they, CUC, give residential (NOT apartments, churches, condos, hotels, b&b’s or bussinesses) a discounted rate on the electricity?
Or are they so crooked, mean and corrupted that they can’t and won’t?
I am willing to bet the later. Just based off of previous dealings. Like the bogus insurance charge after IVAN. Or the thousands of power outages and surges, that they frequently have.
OFREG is useless, just like the management. Too busy driving around the company gas gussler (Tahoe) while talking on the phone, running people off the road, speeding and Drinking alcohol. Look BEHIND any bar and you will see the vehicle hiding.
Gov’t Fuel Duty. It’s on every CUC bill, but duty was waived years ago. Where does this collection go? AG asked in their Report last year and was told it was routed to NRA Fund…where is the accounting for this? Why is a private-sector company collecting a public tax under a false label? What ultimately happens to that money, that even CUC doesn’t account for in their public TSX SEDAR filings?
CUC pays duty on diesel imported for its generators – it was NOT “waived years ago” – and passes this directly to the consumers with no uplift.
The Cabinet have the power to apply Customs duty waivers at any time for anything and have been criticized for not keeping track. Even if they are still being paid, 100% of all fuel duties (car, diesel, whatever) are supposed to flow through to the NRA Fund. CUC would have to account for that flow-through event in its financials on SEDAR. Each public entity, like Customs, and NRA, also have a legal duties to produce publications and accounting of these collections. Where are the reports? Do we need to mention that Richard (CUC) and Joey Hew (Minister of Transport) are brothers? I’ll wait.
They have cut CORE and making these kind of profits, crazy.
Far too much profit for a monopoly…what is Ofreg doing? Not a lot it would seem.
My understanding is that Ofreg is responsible for the CORE program being cancelled because of the renewable charge added to everyone’s bill each month.
So on one hand government says it wants to generate 70% of electricity from sustainable resources (ie solar, wind and waves) but on the other hand the regulator cancels the CORE program. All new buildings should be mandated to cover their roofs with solar panels from today forward. We’re never going to get away from the diesel generators if this is not mandated for all new buildings. With a 4 to 6 year payback for solar I don’t understand why this isn’t mandatory. It wouldn’t add much to the overall cost of the new building or house and after a few years the investment is completely recovered.
If Ofreg wants to do something productive they can force CUC to build natural gas or propane powered generators going forward. They burn much cleaner than diesel generators.
Solar condensers.
Hiring more consultants to look into it…
11 :46 am and . Dob’t tell me u are not that smart11:58 am , why don’t you 2 buy shares an reap some of the propits